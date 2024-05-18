New York suburbs prepare for historic T20 World Cup amid cricket boom | Cricket news







On a recent Saturday morning, young cricketers were already active on a makeshift field elsewhere in Eisenhower Park, demonstrating the growing popularity of the sport in the area.

Parmanand Sarju, founder of the Long Island Youth Cricket Academy, expressed his excitement about the new stadium. “When we started over a decade ago, there was no understanding of cricket, at least at youth level,” says Sarju, who founded the academy to teach his children the sport he played growing up in Guyana. “Now they're building a stadium here.”

Ahmad Chohan, president of the New York Police Department Cricket Club, emphasized the importance of the event. "The World Cup is a historic moment," said Chohan, whose team also plays at Eisenhower Park.

Despite being the second most watched sport worldwide, cricket has a limited presence in the US. American cricket reports that more than 200,000 Americans play the sport in more than 400 local leagues. Major League Cricket, which launched last year, includes a New York franchise that currently plays some matches at a stadium in the Dallas area, also a World Cup venue.

Venu Pisike, chairman of USA Cricket, believes the T20 World Cup will be crucial for the growth of the sport in the US. “Cricket is mainly seen as an expat sport, but things will look very different in the next 10 to 20 years,” says Pisike. “Americans will certainly change their mindset and approach when it comes to the development of cricket.”

Eisenhower Park will host half of the World Cup matches in the US, including a highly anticipated match between Pakistan and India on June 9. Other matches will be held in Texas and Florida, with later rounds in the Caribbean and the final in Barbados in June. 29.

Cricket has a long history in the US, especially in New York. The sport was once more popular than baseball in the mid-19th century, but its growth was stifled by exclusive cricket clubs that existed only in Britain. The sport saw a revival in the late 20th century, fueled by immigration from cricket-loving countries.

Anubhav Chopra, co-founder of the Long Island Premier League, is among the 700,000 Indian Americans in the New York City area. “For me, cricket is life,” said Chopra, who has tickets for all nine matches at Eisenhower Park. “This is a unique opportunity.”

The modular structure of the stadium at Eisenhower Park will be dismantled after the World Cup, but the cricket field will remain, providing a “world-class” base for local teams and possibly a future professional team, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, the suburban New York cricket scene will gain unprecedented visibility, potentially changing the future of the sport in the United States.

