Granderson: A football player said something stupid about women. Let it go

Between 1800 and 1900, women were doing well only about 10% of the world's authors . Evelyn Beatrice Hall, born in 1868, adopted the pseudonym Stephen G. Tallentyre to increase her chances of publication, and in 1906 she wrote one of the most important defenses of free speech in history: I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.

To this day it is often wrongly attributed to Voltaire.

Opinion columnist LZ Granderson LZ Granderson writes about culture, politics, sports, and navigating life in America.

The publishing industry only saw a sharp increase in the number of female authors in the 1970s, but today women write more books than men and read more than men. Women now also make make-up nearly 60% of master's degree recipients in the US and nearly 70% of high school valedictorians .

For some of us, this means progress.

However, for guys like Harrison Butker, the Kansas City Chiefs kicker, whose controversy commencement speech At a small Catholic liberal arts school, a debate has arisen over freedom of speech. The achievements of women seem to be a threat.

As men, we set the tone of the culture, and when that's missing, disorder, dysfunction and chaos ensue, he told male graduates at Benedictine College in Kansas last week. He turned to the rest of the audience and said: It is you, the women, who have been told the most devilish lies. Some of you may have successful careers in the world, but I would hazard a guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.

He also threw a bizarre jab at LGBTQ+ people, discussing pride, but not the kind of mortal sin pride that an entire month is dedicated to.

In response, the National Football League made Butkers' views known are not those of the NFL and adds: The NFL stands firm in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.

To paraphrase Hall, I don't condone Butker's comments, but I defend his right to say them.

That's what free speech means.

The outrage over what he said is also freedom of expression.

Butker doesn't have to lose his job. No one needs to be canceled. In this case and in many other situations where a minor celebrity says something stupid, it would be best for all of us to just move on.

The attention paid to his comments far exceeds their importance. He is not an elected official who can set policy. He is a seventh-round draft pick who contributed to three Super Bowl victories.

Before his speech, most Americans probably had no idea who he was or what he looked like. It's not like he has a State Farm commercial or is Taylor Swift's love interest. He is a man of distinction who decided to use his time in front of recent graduates to parrot outdated ideas about gender roles that were disproved a century ago.

During World War II, women flooded the workplace and helped hold this country together, as they had done in a thousand ways before and as they have continued to do ever since. Few would suggest that we are worse off because of women's contributions outside the home.

Regardless, Butker appears to have married a woman who agrees with his views. Good for him. I married a man who agrees with mine.

There are those who support Butker's statements, including famed football coach Lou Holtz, who said on social media that the speech showed courage and conviction.

This week sales of Butker jerseys spiked , and he currently has the second most popular on his team. People who liked his comments can wear those shirts. That's all free speech, protected by the First Amendment. Like displaying the Pride flag or asking why conservatives are so offended by men in drag when our Founding Fathers wore makeup, heels and wigs.

I suspect that in a few years Butker will look back on his statements with some regret. I certainly believed and said many things when I was 28 that I no longer believe or say. When that revelation comes to Butker, I hope he will remember this moment, shake his head, and use his right to free speech to admit that what he said was stupid. That would show courage and conviction.

