Hinson-Tolchard, Cowgirl Golf is off to a strong start at NCAA Championships





CARLSBAD, California. Oklahoma State women's golf started its 2024 NCAA Championship series strong, posting a 1-under 287 on Friday, while Maddison Hinson-Tolchard hangs in the top three at La Costa Champions Course. Oklahoma State women's golf started its 2024 NCAA Championship series strong, posting a 1-under 287 on Friday, whilehangs in the top three at La Costa Champions Course. The Cowgirls enter the weekend tied for ninth place and tied at three points with Mississippi State and Florida State. Clemson leads the field after an 8-under 280, while Texas A&M is one shot behind the lead. Lottie Woad of Florida State leads the individual standings after a 7-under 65. After 54 holes, the top 15 teams, along with the top nine individuals not on an advancing team, will compete for one additional day of stroke play on Monday to determine the top eight teams for the match play competition and the individual 72-hole champion. The top eight teams will then compete in match play on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the team championship to be decided on May 22. Opening hole No. 10, the Cowgirls kept their composure throughout the round, never getting further than 2-over through the 18 holes. Hinson-Tolchard paced the Cowgirls on Friday, entering the clubhouse with a score of 4-under 68. The back-to-back Big 12 Player of the Year continued her postseason excellence on the par-72, 6,330-yard layout and recorded a bogey-free front nine, with birdies on holes Nos. 14 and 15, before drilling three straight birdies on holes Nos. 3-5 to go 5-under at his peak. The senior was approaching her third bogey-free round of the season, but flagged a bogey on hole No. 7 to finish tied for third in the field. Marta Silchenko also found her groove on holes Nos. 14 and 15, rattling off back-to-back birdies to propel an even scorecard on the day. Silchenko finished in the top 10 after hole No. 15, but had to battle after carding four consecutive bogeys behind the pair. The freshman bounced back with two birdies on the back nine, with her last coming on hole No. 8. Thitaporn Saihip also used hole No. 8 to finish even on the day, countering a triple bogey on hole No. 15 to finish in 38th place going into the weekend. Saithip got hot early, going 2-under after three holes, then kept her cool after her triple-bogey and remained bogey-free the rest of the day. Ellie Bushnell finished the game at 3-over on the day, finishing tied for 38th. Bushnell posted the first eagle of the tournament, and her fifth this season, on hole No. 1. Angelica Pffeferkorn shot a 78 and recorded pars on 11 of her last 13 holes. Oklahoma State returns to the course tomorrow at 3:50 PM CT alongside Oregon State and Tulsa. Live scoring for the 2024 NCAA DI Women's Golf Championships can be found at GolfStat.com. For daily round-by-round coverage, follow us at okstate.com. Individual ranking T3. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (-4) 34-34 68

T38. Marta Silchenko (E) 35-37 72

T38. Thitaporn Saihip (E) 35-37 72

T87. Ellie Bushnell (+3) 37-38 75

T132. Angelica Pfefferkorn (+6) 38-40 78 Team leadership 1. Clemson (-8) 280 280

2. Texas A&M (-7) 281 281

T3. Stanford (-3) 285 285

T3. Chestnut brown (-3) 285 285

T3. Northwest (-3) 285 285

T6. Give (-2) 286 286

T6. San Jose State (-2) 286 286

T6. State of Arizona (-2) 286 286

T9. Mississippi State (-1) 287 287

T9. State of Oklahoma (-1) 287 287

T9. State of Florida (-1) 287 287

T12. State of Michigan (E) 288 288

T12. Arkansas (E) 288,288

14. LSU (+1) 289 289

T15. UCLA (+3) 291 291

T15. Peperdine (+3) 291 291

17. Oregon (+6) 294 294

T18. Purdue (+7) 295 295

T18. Wake Forest (+7) 295 295

20. South Carolina (+8) 296 296

T21. Texel (+11) 299 299

T21. USC (+11) 299 299

T21. State of Oregon (+11) 299 299

T21. Ole Miss (+11) 299 299

T25. Vanderbilt (+12) 300 300

T25. Baylor (+12) 300 300

T27. Virginia (+13) 301 301

T27. North Carolina (+13) 301 301

29. SMU (+14) 302 302

30. Tulsa (+15) 303 303

