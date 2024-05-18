On IPL's big day, two minutes of silence for an English amateur, salute to crickets unpaid loyalists | Cricket news





Last week, The Times in London published a heartbreaking obituary of Jonathan Mills, a 55-year-old club cricketer. The tribute, written by his brother Daniel, was for the sales manager of a beauty company for whom cricket was not about playing for his country or province. A passionately dedicated cricketer, Jonathan's life and career choices were dictated by the season and schedule of his beloved Brookweald Cricket Club.

He scored two hundred dollars as a former opener for the club which, as the website claims, is located in the most beautiful part of Essex, serves the best tea in the league, has its own bar and is the perfect place to spend time. a sunny Saturday afternoon. It is in these picturesque surroundings that Jonathan spent the last hundred years of his life, which, according to his brother, was straight out of the “golden age of schoolboy magazine stories”.

Why remember an English amateur on a day when the game's two greatest icons face each other in the biggest and glitziest competition in the world? The appeal of the village's picturesque cricket ground is everlasting, but why move away from the spotlight? Mahendra Singh Dhoni might be playing his last serious cricket match and Virat Kohli felt like launching the mother of all IPL comebacks? But amid this wild gathering of six-hitters, where the once-rare T20 100s are becoming an everyday possibility, it's worth remembering Jonathan's match winning '110 from 123 balls, with an effort of 21 boundaries for Brookweald CC's second. XI against Woodham Mortimer in the local village competition. Sports, as a celebration of life If runs had weight, this would be one of the heaviest barrels in the world. Rarely has a knock meant so much to one person and the handful around him. Cricket, and even football, is more than life and death for many, we are told. That's ridiculous, it's a cliché surrounded by hyperbole. For Jonathan, cricket was a celebration of his short life for about a year, as his oncologist told him. Jonathan Mills was diagnosed with cancer last year. He underwent treatment. However, last week he received the news that the treatment did not work. Nevertheless, 'Millsy' was not deterred by it. He opened the batting on Saturday and scored 110! A warrior and a legend pic.twitter.com/D0OJLNLgj3 — Brookweald Cricket Club (@brookweald) June 19, 2023 After six months of aggressive treatment for stage four colon cancer, Jonathan was told he was among the 45 percent of the world who did not respond to chemotherapy. His tumors were stubborn, instead of shrinking they had grown. With six months to live, Jonathan said no to palliative chemotherapy and wanted to return to normal life, which for him meant strengthening his club Brookweald. I got diagnosed and thought, 'Well, that's it, I might as well play a game,'” he would later say. He would contact his club and they would welcome him warmly. Being away from cricket for a while left the sportsman in Jonathan feeling guilty. Do his teammates give him a place in the team out of sympathy? The opener in the mid-1950s had another reason to do well. In the limited time he had, with death reportedly closing in on him, Jonathan wanted to do what he loved most, but not at the expense of his team's fortunes. The fears were unfounded. He then played an emotional innings that had the power to touch the hearts of all England. When Jonathan completed his half-century on the field, he and his opening partner Gary Wolfe were in tears. He drove me crazy at 50, but to be honest, I didn't think he would live to be 100. It was truly a special moment. We all felt lucky to be there, Wolfe told The Times. The report notes the brief advice Jon's partner Sharon had given him. – “Don't go crazy,” he was told. She knows how important it (cricket) is to me. By the time he reached a hundred, he was exhausted; the impact of the six chemotherapeutics on the body was visible. He was too tired to even cry. The photo of Jonathan standing in front of the scoreboard showing his 110 would go viral. It would be declared the innings of the season by many websites. Before their match against Kent, Essex called him to ring the ceremonial pre-game bell. MCC chairman Stephen Fry was expected to invite him for the Ashes Test at Lord's. “I'm going to have a word with Mr McCullum and see if he needs any tips,” Bazballing opener Jon told BBC Essex's Around The Wicket. Jon landed on the ground with his twin brother. Every now and then we meet people who remind you how special life is and how to squeeze every last drop out of it,” Fry would say. Smartly dressed in a blue shirt and maroon tie, he looked healthy as he was interviewed by Jonathan Agnew for Test Match Special. About a year later, Agnew, a veteran broadcaster who has interacted with virtually the entire cricketing world, would remember his unique guest. It was a wonderfully inspiring interview, one I will never forget, Agnew said later. Unseen, unpaid Jonathan's death shines a spotlight on cricket's vast army of invisible and unpaid entourages. They may be among your friends or even live next door to you. They also have an uncanny ability to hold their own in the many sporting fairy tales that cricket produces. They are the ones who don't miss weekend games, despite aching limbs and increasing complaints of home neglect. They play gully cricket games to bat for a while and later explain the nuance of the game to the children. They convince parents to send their talented children to academies. They keep the game alive and the story richer. In Jonathan's case, the game was behind his faithful servant. It became the support system when he needed it most. There were some poignant comments from Jon from the day he defiantly raised his bat. “I thought I would never experience this again. I feel like I've lost this war, but I'm going to try to win a few battles along the way… I enjoyed it. Unfortunately, my time is my time, so I want to go out smiling. He did this in the nursing home where, according to his obituary, he had fino sherry in the refrigerator, whiskey on the sideboard and old teammates and golf partners around him. Cricket gave good old Jon something more precious than what the IPL winners would walk away with after the final on May 26. Send your feedback to [email protected]

