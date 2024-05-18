Alabama football: What does the depth chart look like after portal season?





Happy Friday everyone. We will be attending a softball preview later, as the Tuscaloosa regional starts today. Not much else going on, but here are a few interesting bits. First, we have a post-portal season depth chart analysis. The addition of Proctor and VanDeMark in the spring window stabilizes the offensive line and provides much-needed depth. Presumably, Proctor will resume the left tackle position, and don't be surprised if Formby pushes Pritchett into the right tackle spot. Formby benefited from a plethora of first-team reps and showed some good stuff during A-Day. If Pritchett, who also had a fine A-Day, holds on, Formbys will fill a void as the best tackling option off the bench. VanDeMark is the top depth option for the interior. In the portal, Alabama brought in former five-star Domani Jackson from USC, who will likely man one of the starting corner spots. The other has a good chance to go to Wake Forest transfer DaShawn Jones. Apart from returning captain Malachi Moore, seemingly every other position at the back is up for grabs. Michigan transfer safety Keon Sabb is expected to make an immediate impact, while the additions of Penn State safety King Mack and Charlotte safety Kameron Howard provide excellent depth. One of the biggest additions to the portal came at the kicker spot, where Lou Groza Award winner Graham Nicholson will almost certainly be the starter. After Talty shared kicking duties with two walk-ons in the spring game and missed his only field goal attempt, we noted kicker as the teams second highest need in the spring portal. Alabama filled that need in the best way imaginable, landing Nicholson after the Miami (Ohio) kicker entered the portal for the second time this season. Nicholson is an experienced kicker who was voted the best in the country last season, so it would take quite a regression for him not to win the starting job over Talty in August. We have a ranking of the quarterbacks who will play against Alabama this fall. Tyler Van Dyke, fifth-year senior, Wisconsin Career begins: 28 Views of Alabama: September 14 in Madison, Wisc. Why he is number 3: Van Dyke transferred to Wisconsin from Miami, where he started three seasons and collected 54 career TD passes. The 2021 ACC Rookie of the Year should provide immediate juice to a UW transition offense that has historically been disappointing. Last year he hung up five TD passes at Texas A&M. He's not a run threat, so he'll have to do his damage out of the pocket, but it will be a strong early test for the UA pass defense. There's a little storyline with Van Dyke. If you remember, there were strong rumors that Tyler was headed to Tuscaloosa last offseason, presumably to start at quarterback. That never worked out and he will now host the Tide's first big test for Kalen Deboer. Finally, this came across my feed and you could never watch it enough times. To enjoy. That's it for today. Nice weekend. Roll tide.

