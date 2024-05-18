STATE TENNIS: Five Bulldogs advance to semifinals







4A STATE TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP BOISE Freshman Pepper Rickert and senior Neva Reeska led the Bulldogs on the first day of the 4A State Tennis Championship, defeating their opponents in straight sets to advance to the girls' singles semifinals. Rickert will face Skyline's Shay Shippen, while Reseska will face Hillcrest's Brinley Nelson. If both win, the two Sandpoint stars will meet in the finals, which will be held Saturday afternoon at the Appleton Tennis Center. Sydney Webb and Aubrey Knowles also defeated their opponents in straight sets to reach the semi-finals. The duo will face Keionna Roy and Brianna Freeborn of Blackfoot for a competitive berth in the state championship. Jacob Dawson is still alive in boys' singles and also beats his opponents in straight sets. He will face Noah Cox of Twin Falls, who finished third in the boys' doubles last year, in the semifinals. Matthew Norton is the only other Bulldog left in the tournament. He will try to play his way through the boys' singles consolation bracket after going 2-1. Sandpoint's girls are in the lead with 12 points after the first day. The 4A State Tennis Championship resumes Saturday at 8:00 a.m. (MST). GIRLS SINGLES FIRST ROUND: Pepper Rickert, Sandpoint, d. Emma Pierson, Canyon Ridge, 6-0, 6-0. QUARTERFINAL: Rickert d. Maggie Scanlan, Bishop Kelly, 6-0, 6-1. GIRLS SINGLES FIRST ROUND: Neva Reseska, Sandpoint, d. Addi Westwood, Idaho Falls, 6-4, 6-2. QUARTERFINAL: Reseska, d. Madelyn Ames, Ridgevue, 6-1, 6-2. GIRLS DOUBLES FIRST ROUND: Sydney Webb/Aubrey Knowles, Sandpoint d. Laura Harris/Regan Jackson, Vallivue, 6-3, 6-2. QUARTERFINAL: Webb/Knowles, d. Meg Sutton/Alaina Bitton, Century, 6-3, 6-3. BOYS SINGLES FIRST ROUND: Jacob Dawson, Sandpoint, d. Chase Peterson, Canyon Ridge, 6-0, 6-1. QUARTERFINAL: Dawson, d. Joel Perry, Idaho Falls, 6-4, 6-3. BOYS SINGLES FIRST ROUND: Matthew Norton, Sandpoint, d. Andy Hinkson, Idaho Falls, 3-6, 6-4, 11-9. QUARTERFINAL: Jack Tobin, Bishop Kelly, d. Norton, 6-0, 6-0. Cons. SECOND ROUND: Norton, d. Ethan Myler, Century, 6-2, 7-6 (3). BOYS DOUBLE FIRST ROUND: Ryan Lewis/Brenner Warren, Emmett, d. Ethan Ballard/Nathan Duke, Sandpoint, 6-2, 6-2. Cons. FIRST ROUND: Carson Steffensen/Jaden Bouck, Hillcrest, d. Ballard/Hertog, 6-3, 6-3. MIXED DOUBLE FIRST ROUND: Charlese Bennett/Brad Wadley, Ridgevue, d. Elly Tutin/Brennan Johnson, Sandpoint, 6-3, 6-1. Cons. FIRST ROUND: Tutin/Johnson, d. Cody Mckinnon/Sydney Nickum, Wood River, 7-6, 1-6, 10-7. Cons. SECOND ROUND: Shep Bulter/Macie Sutton, Century, d. Tutin/Johnson, Sandpoint, 7-6 (5), 5-7, 10-5. 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP TENNIS NAMPA Clark Fork's three pairs of state qualifiers were all eliminated after two matches following a tough battle at the 3A State Tennis Championship, which resumes Saturday at Ridgevue and Owyhee High. GIRLS DOUBLE FIRST ROUND: McKenna Manser/Hailey Rux, Weiser, d. Aurora Lane/Priscilla Mayorga, Clark Fork, 6-0, 6-3. Cons. SECOND ROUND: Lydia Lehosit/Claire Leahy, Coeur D'Alene Charter, d. Lane/Mayorga, 6-0, 6-0. GIRLS DOUBLE FIRST ROUND: Halle Drollinger/Mckenna Rawlinson, Fruitland, d. Piper Scarlett/Amie Matteson, Clark Fork, 6-1, 6-1. Cons. SECOND ROUND: Rachel Venema/Larissa Perez, Sugar-Salem, d. Scarlett/Matteson, 6-3, 6-3. MIXED DOUBLE FIRST ROUND: Aleksi Drollinger/Teddy Gross, Fruitland, d. Eloise Shelton/Chase Sanroman, Clark Fork, 6-2, 6-3. Cons. FIRST ROUND: Alex Woods/Makenna Nagasaka, Weiser, d. Shelton/Sanroman, 7-6, 6-3.

