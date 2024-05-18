McGlashen Named PSAC West Coach of the Year; seven total All-PSAC awards for IUP





LOCK HAVEN, Pa. IUP first-year head coach Andrew McGlashen was named the 2023-24 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Coach of the Year, one of seven awards total for the IUP women's tennis program when the league announced their all-stars on Friday. McGlashen has helped lead a new IUP women's program to another conference title and a berth in the NCAA Round of 16. Meanwhile, IUP was well represented in the competition's singles and doubles awards in PSAC West. Ming Deewajee , Katy Graydon And Lydia Vlachou were named first-team All-PSAC West honorees in singles. The nationally ranked doubles duo Deewajee and Daniel Ramos took the first team doubles title. Ramos added all-competition laurels in singles as second team selection. Graydon and Vlachou rounded out IUP honors as All-PSAC West selections in doubles (second team). The three first-team singles selections led the conference. IUP won a fourth consecutive PSAC crown in 2023-2024, defeating Slippery Rock in the NCAA Round of 32 to advance to the national championships in Florida. IUP is 16-8 overall, remains undefeated in PSAC play and wins 12 straight en route to the national championships. McGlashen took over the program in early July 2023 and continued the program's winning ways. Graydon earns her sixth combined all-conference award, now a four-time all-league honoree in doubles and a two-time selection in singles. Graydon and Vlachou were the two returnees to the program in 2023-2024 and provided veteran leadership throughout the season. Vlachou picks up her second and third All-PSAC recognitions this season, now a two-time all-league doubles selection. Deewajee and Ramos earn their first career All-PSAC recognition as newcomers to the program in 2023-2024. IUP will face number two seed Nova Southeastern in the 2024 NCAA DII National Championships on Monday, May 20 at 1 p.m. PSAC WEST WOMEN'SALL CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM Singles Double Names University Amaia Balaguer Brau / Nicole Kempton Slippery rock Kayla Dean/Roisin Murphy Mercyhurst Ming Deewajee / Daniel Ramos IUP PSAC WEST WOMEN'S TENNISALL CONFERENCESECOND TEAM

Singles Name University Nicole Kempton Slippery rock Daniel Ramos IUP Daria Rogova Mercyhurst Double *Previous PSAC First Team Selection

^ Previous PSAC Second Team Selection To follow For current information, visit IUPathletics.com and follow IUP women's tennis on X (Twitter) @IUPCrimsonHawk and @IUPtennis.

