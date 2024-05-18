'I tried Pickleball for the first time and it was surprisingly easy

It has George Clooney, the Kardashians, Emma Watson, Bill Gates and even Leonardo di Caprio among its fans. Now Pickleball, one of the fastest growing sports in the US with almost 50 million players, is hitting the courts of London, and I went along to try it out for myself!

The question that occurred to me when I put on a pair of sneakers and leggings and was confronted with a 'paddle' was: what is pickleball? Fans describe it as a racket sport that is a mix between tennis, table tennis and badminton and can be played both indoors and outdoors.

A 'giant version of table tennis', that's how one player described it to me. It is played on a badminton court with a net that is lower than that of tennis. It is usually played with two pairs using sturdy paddles to hit the polymer Pickleball over the net.

There's a 'kitchen', the non-volley zone that you can't enter when you're volleying the ball (often a beginner's trap, so I'm told). Points are won by the team only when they serve, and the game is played to 11 points, with two attempts to win the point.

Why is it so popular with celebrities and Londoners?

I went to Decathlon sports store in Surrey Quays, which has set up pickleball courts for the local community. Francisco Agullo Campoy, events manager at Decathlon Surrey Quays, told how he got involved, saying: “I was introduced to it by someone who works for the company and I fell in love with it.

“At Decathlon we want to make sport accessible to everyone. At Surrey Quays we are fortunate to have this enormous space and we wanted to bring even more sport to Londoners and build a community in Canada Water.”

There is a WhatsApp group where Pickleball enthusiasts can find other people to play with, and the Decathlon has even offered free lessons to people who want to play Pickleball. Francisco revealed that people can go crazy playing Pickleball, saying, “It brings the best of a few racquet sports into one.”

Oliver Rawlings, a Pickleball enthusiast who works at Decathlon, was introduced to Pickleball when visiting his grandparents in America and was keen to find a place to play when he moved to London.

He agreed with Francisco, saying, “Pickleball is a fun, easy-to-learn sport that anyone can play – it's very social.” He dismisses the idea that Pickleball is a sport for old people, saying: “A good game of Pickleball is just like any other sport – you can really get involved.”

He's certainly not alone: ​​Pickleball England estimated there were 15,000 players last year, with the number of venues increasing by almost 60% to 449 by 2023. Pickleball England aims to have 25,000 players by 2025 and, at the rate it is is developing, it definitely feels like they might hit it.

Why is it called Pickleball?

The question we all want to know is of course: why is it called Pickleball? Oliver said: “Legend has it that one of the inventors' dog was named 'Pickle' and from that came 'Pickleball'.” A completely different name for a completely different game.

What was my verdict?

Even for this incredibly uncoordinated person, it was actually surprisingly easy to get into. Fun, social, accessible to everyone: it's definitely worth it! You can watch the sport on Decathlon Surrey Quays or go to Pickleball England to find your nearest court.

