Virginia Tech football: A uniform change for the Hokies in 2024





The Virginia Tech Hokies once had some of the best uniforms in college football. Maybe those outside of Blacksburg would feel differently, but Hokie fans were always proud. Even when Virginia Tech changed things up with an alternate jersey, like the Hokie Stone look, the replicas flew off the shelves. Remember the Black Pro Combat jerseys from 2010? The Hokies wore them in the primetime game against Boise State when Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Williams were on the team. Those were popular too. 6. 2010 Black Pro fight Worn during the Boise State game, the #Hokies were part of the Nike Pro Combat program for the second year in a row. With circuit patterns, it was the first time Tech wore all black. pic.twitter.com/Skag3YEJUm Clark Ruhland (@Hokie20) December 16, 2019 However, in recent years, Virginia Techs jerseys have taken a step back. Fans have complained and Tech's deal with Nike isn't what it used to be. But since new head coach Brent Pry took over, we've seen some improved Virginia Tech gear. The Hokies will have some new uniforms in 2024 and perhaps a nod to the past. In fact, those crazy stripes on the collarbone will be gone. Virginia Tech will be unveiling new football uniforms in the near future and yes, the #Hokies leave out the divisive collarbone stripes. On what is expected to be a more classic Tech look:https://t.co/OzwSnbwGKg Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) May 15, 2024 One jersey that is popular with fans is from the Michael Vick era. Remember these: USA TODAY Sports Of course, the new uniforms could be something completely new. Either way, you can't make everyone happy, but removing the stripes will go over well with a large portion of the fan base. Who's ready for a new look? Or who would like to return to the uniforms from 1999?

