Sports
Girls' hockey growth leads North Dakota athletics officials to move start of state tournament to Wednesday – Grand Forks Herald
BIG FORKS In the 2024 North Dakota State girls hockey tournament, No. 8 seed Bismarck Century, which entered the tournament with a 9-13 record, upset No. 1 West Fargo United in the opening round.
Century then defeated No. 4 Grand Forks in the semifinals to secure a spot in the championship game.
The parity in girls' hockey created an exciting state tournament atmosphere that has contributed to the sport's popularity.
The North Dakota High School Athletics Association is making a change in 2025 to capitalize on the growth of girls hockey.
The North Dakota State boys and girls hockey tournaments will move back to Ralph Engelstad Arena in 2025, with the girls tournament starting on a Wednesday, the day before the boys tournament begins.
The quarter-finals for the four girls will be played on the main court at The Ralph. When the tournament was held in Grand Forks in previous years, the opening round of the girls tournament was often played at the REA Olympic rink, which has limited seating.
To have the opportunity to play on an NHL-caliber rink with The Ralph … it's going to be a really fun experience for the eight teams and the respective girls, Grand Forks coach Kelly Kilgore said. That will be a very special deal for the girls competing, and I think it will only enhance the state tournament experience as a whole for everyone.
The decision to move the girls state quarterfinals to its own day solved a logistical problem for the NDHSAA and TV partners, which ran into some issues when all of the tournament's matches were now televised. Splitting the girls and boys quarterfinal rounds into two different days will help with scheduling, said Matt Fetsch, executive director of the NDHSAA.
And really just the growth of the girls' game, and the buzz that comes with it, is also a matter of seating, Fetsch said. This was an option that was thrown out and one we have not done in the past. It was overwhelmingly supported by the hockey schools, and I think it's safe to say it's an experiment to see how it works, but something that will be tried in 2025.
The quarter-finals for the boys start on Thursday on the main track. All consolation games are played at a second rink in Grand Forks. The location has not yet been determined, but in all likelihood it will be Eagles Arena, Fetsch said.
Kilgore likes the change, comparing it to the way Minnesota conducts its Class A and AA state hockey tournaments.
I also like the format that Fargo has, but we don't want to lose that tournament in Grand Forks either, Kilgore said. I'm glad we've come to some sort of general consensus on how we can replicate what they've been doing in Fargo over the last few years and make it work in Grand Forks. I think this has been a very good, very good solution.
Boys basketball back at The Betty
Another change the NDHSAA announced was the return of the Class A Region 2 boys basketball tournament to the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.
The atmosphere for basketball is second to none, Fetsch said. We've been fortunate to host quite a few region tournaments there over the years, and I think anyone involved in those tournaments as a player or fan would say it would be hard to imagine a better atmosphere find.
The Betty was not available to host a girls or boys basketball tournament in North Dakota this season due to the NCAA calendar, but Fetsch told the Herald in February that it would still be in the mix as a possible venue for the basketball play -offs from 2025.
We knew this would happen eventually, Fetsch said. Next year the calendars will go back to what we consider normal. On the boys' side it was an option to hold a tournament there, so luckily that worked out.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.grandforksherald.com/sports/prep/growth-of-girls-hockey-leads-north-dakota-athletics-officials-to-move-start-of-state-tournament-to-wednesday
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- For our sake, the United States and Turkey must repair the obstacles
- Ritesh Sidhwani's mother passes away: Bollywood stars Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Malaika Arora pay tribute
- Girls' hockey growth leads North Dakota athletics officials to move start of state tournament to Wednesday – Grand Forks Herald
- Business leaders say the focus of using AI will be innovation and revenue growth, rather than cost reduction and optimization (though they don't know how).
- Not invited to the national work meeting, the PDIP increasingly closed to Jokowi?
- Producer Ritesh Sidhwani's mother dies; Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora and other Bollywood celebrities pay their last respects
- Your Google search results will change dramatically.Here are four reasons why
- 'Congress will bulldoze Ram temple if it comes to power': PM Modi in UP
- Hollywood: Church of Masses? Not in the digital world | The Arkansas Democratic Gazette
- Blue Lions compete in district tennis tournaments
- How Zscaler AI innovations are improving data protection
- Latest recommendations from health experts lower age for breast cancer screening to save more lives