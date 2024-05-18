Tarps Off could be the motto of the Minnesota Wild – Minnesota Wild





The Minnesota Wild are known as the Tarps Off team because, despite a rotating cast of characters, there are always several players who are comfortable enough with their bodies to be half-naked, even during television interviews. (cough cough Jacob Middleton cough cough). However, this goes further than just a joke about players refusing to wear clothes. Tarps Off could really be known as the team's motto. In essence, Tarps Off means removing the top layers. It means going back to the simplest form, the core of an object. And that sums up so much about how the Minnesota Wild operate. They are literally and figuratively Tarps Off on and off the ice. When the Wild are playing at their best, they are playing a simple brand of hockey. Sure, they have superstars who can make a nice play. But when they drop the tic-tac-toe passes and complicated plays, they dominate. Their strength lies in their physicality and keeping things simple. It extends to the locker room. When they bought out Ryan Suter and Zach Parise, that was it wide reported that they were cutting out a cancer in the locker room. There used to be a strict hierarchy off the ice that depended on rookies keeping their mouths shut and veterans ruling over them. Minnesota's current locker room is completely different. Captain Jared Spurgeon was a rookie during the controversial locker room days and probably knows what it feels like not to speak out for fear of being laughed at by the veterans. He has been instrumental in maintaining the new Tarps Off dressing room style. In the Wild locker room, everyone is seen as equal. It seems like every time a new rookie comes to Minnesota, they talk about how welcoming the locker room is. Everyone is allowed to talk and joke. The veterans are friendly and helpful to the younger boys. In the locker room, metaphorically speaking, everyone has their tarpaulin down. They're all stripped down to the fact that they're all just human beings, connected by their love of hockey. Having this mentality could be part of the secret to players falling in love with Minnesota. Think of things that might attract a player to other teams: a warm climate, a big city, a long-standing franchise, recent Stanley Cup wins or deep runs, etc. Minnesota doesn't have any of those things. However, there is a current trend of players talking about how much they love Minnesota and want to stay. Players signing extensions in Minnesota when they could have easily found a similar contract with another team. There have also been several players traded who expressed sadness at having to leave even if they were going to a team in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Maybe Minnesota fans should take the Tarps Off motto to heart. The reason Minnesota fans are never happy is that they make everything too difficult. Simplify! Peel back those layers and enjoy the good parts. Celebrate the wins and focus on the very bright future of this club instead of extinguishing that light with layers of but what about and this stinks.

