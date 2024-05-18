Virginia Women's Tennis | Virginia will face Texas A&M in the NCAA quarterfinals





STILLWATER, OK. The Virginia women's tennis team (25-5) suffered a 4-1 loss to Texas A&M (26-7) in the quarterfinals of the 2024 NCAA Womens Tennis Championship on Friday (May 17) at the Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center on campus from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Virginia won the doubles point, but Texas A&M posted singles wins on courts one, three, five and six to win the match and advance to the semifinals. Sophomore Meggie Navarro and senior Sara Ziodato opened the match with a 6-4 win at No. 3 doubles. The Aggies took right two to tie the game. The Supreme Court featured a battle between the top 10 doubles teams of Virginia juniors Mlodie Collard and Elaine Chervinsky, ranked eighth in the nation, and Mia Kupres and Mary Stoiana, ranked seventh . 6, which requires a tiebreak to decide the point. Collard and Chervinsky won the tiebreaker 7-5 to give the Cavaliers a 1-0 lead. Texas A&M came out on top in singles, taking all six of the first sets. Sophomore Annabelle Xu and Subhash had the tightest matches, with Xu gaining a 7-5 lead in her first set on court two and Subhash taking hers to a tiebreaker. The Aggies scored outright wins on courts three and one to take a 2-1 lead. They scored victories on courts six and five within minutes of each other to close out the match. This marks the fourth time in program history that the Cavaliers have advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals, including in 2014, 2016 and 2022. FROM HEAD COACH SARA OLEARY I think this team has really embraced pushing themselves through awkward moments this year. And even though we didn't win the match today, I look at Mlodie and Elaine and that doubles situation. There was so much pressure on them. The way they handled it and the way they went about it, I think, shows a lot about who they are and what this team has become. And I'm just very proud of them. It's been one of the most fun seasons I've ever been a part of. I think the hardest part is that it's over. The three seniors are just a great group of tennis players, but better people. They really helped change the culture and elevate this program to where we are today: a top five team in the country. They do the right thing, both on and off the field. They are just wonderful people who we will really miss. MATCH NOTES Virginia is ranked No. 5 in the tournament but sits at No. 6 in the ITA rankings

Texas A&M was the 13th seed and is ranked #13

The season continues for Hibah Shaikh, who will play in singles next week, and Mlodie Collard and Elaine Chervinsky, who will play in doubles.

Virginia's 25 wins this year is a program record

Virginia also set program records for consecutive wins (10), consecutive ACC wins (9) and best start in conference play (9-0) this season.

Natasha Subhash ends her career ranked third in the UVA record book in singles wins (117) and 4th in doubles wins (111)

Sara Ziodato concludes her Cavalier career with a 79-32 singles record

