Usain Bolt helps build excitement for the 2024 ICC T20 Cricket World Cup

On Wednesday, May 15, Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, cricket legends Curtly Ambrose and Shoaib Malik, American cricketers Monank Patel and Corey Anderson and other prominent athletes were in Nassau County, NY to attend the unveiling of the new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. . The stadium is one of three US venues that will be used to host the International Cricket Council T20 Cricket World Cup this summer.

Bolt, who was born in Jamaica and was an aspiring cricketer in his youth, is serving as an ambassador for the upcoming T20 World Cup. As part of his role, the Olympian is helping to drum up fan interest in the US. He already made a cameo in the official anthem of the tournament video, Out of this world, alongside artists Sean Paul and Kes. The former sprinter has promised to attend many of the matches in the West Indies, saying I can help anyway I can, I will.

Speaking to me on the way to the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, Bolt said it was good to be in the United States and that he was happy to be an ambassador. Bolt's enthusiasm for cricket stems from his upbringing in Jamaica, where cricket is part of the country's national identity, largely due to its colonial ties with the United Kingdom. He admits that he dreamed of playing professional cricket and calls it his first love, but he never had the opportunity because I was faster than a good cricketer. Despite his glittering career in athletics, which saw him win gold medals at three consecutive Summer Games (2008, 2012 and 2016), Bolt is happy to be promoting the sport he loved as a child. He says he wants to help push this forward and be part of something that's getting bigger and bigger.

The 2024 ICC T20 Cricket World Cup

The 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup will be jointly hosted by the USA and the West Indies (the Caribbean). It will be played between June 1 and June 29, with the opening match between the US and Canada taking place at Grand Prairie Stadium outside Dallas, Texas.

This will be the first T20 World Cup with twenty teams, up from sixteen in the previous edition. In addition to the two host nations, USA and West Indies, the top eight teams from the 2022 edition of the tournament and the next two highest teams in the ICC T20 Team Rankings will compete. In addition, eight other countries made it to the regional qualifying rounds, with Canada and Uganda reaching the World Cup for the first time in their history.

England are the defending champions and have defeated Pakistan in the 2022 World Cup final in Australia. However, according to the ICC Rankings, India is the favorite to win and enters the tournament as number one in the world, followed by Australia and then England.

Tournament format and host locations

The tournament consists of four groups of five teams, with the top two teams in each group qualifying for the Super 8s. The group stage, forty of the fifty-five matches, will take place between June 1 and June 17 with at least one match per day. The Super 8s are played entirely in the Caribbean and consist of two groups of four, with the top two from each group making it to the semi-finals. The Super 8s last from June 19 to June 24. The semi-finals and finals will take place on June 26, June 27 and June 29 respectively and will be single-elimination matches.

In the US, there will be three host venues: Broward County International Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas and Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Texas and Florida will host four matches each, while New York will host eight, including the much-awaited group stage matches between India and Pakistan and India and the US.

Thirty-nine of the matches will be played at six different locations in the Caribbean. Powerhouses England and Australia will play their group stage matches between Barbados, Antigua and Saint Lucia. The semi-finals will be played in Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago, while the World Cup final will take place on June 29 at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, where Usain Bolt and co. which was unveiled on Wednesday 15 May, was built expressly for this summer's T20 World Cup. It is a modular, temporary stadium with a capacity of 34,000 spectators. It will host eight World Cup matches, including all of India's group stage matches. The first match in New York is on June 3 between the 2014 champions Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Construction of the stadium began in January this year and was completed in just under five full months. The venue, which offers views of the Manhattan skyline from the east and west stands, uses world-class Tahoma 31 Bermuda grass, grown in Florida, for the all-important playing surface. The grass was transported over 1,000 miles to New York and installed by crane in preparation for the tournament.

For visitors looking for the full hospitality match day experience, there are pavilions on the north and south sides of the venue. The North Pavilion has newly introduced Cabana seating and is home to the Corner Clubs with a private party area.

Brett Jones, CEO of T20 USA, Inc., called the stadium unveiling a fantastic celebration, showcasing a truly out-of-this-world stadium. He added that it was also pretty special to have Curtly Ambrose, Liam Plunkett, Shoaib Malik, Corey Anderson and Monank Patel here and see their reaction to the stadium and the field of play.

Cricket in the USA

Speaking to me in April, Jones said he expected this tournament to be the biggest cricket carnival ever held in the US. Demand for tickets has been extremely high, with more than 1 million requests submitted for the India-Pakistan match in Nassau County. However, Jones made it clear that the message is: tickets are still available.

Bringing international cricket to the US is part of a coherent strategy by the ICC to increase the game's global presence. Cricket is the second most popular sport in the world, with more than 1 billion fans, and Jones says the data shows there is a very strong fan base in the US. The hope is that this tournament will build on the success of Major League Cricket and cement the sport in the hearts and minds of existing and new American fans.

When asked if he thought the US was ready to become a cricket-loving nation, Usain Bolt said anything is possible. The Olympian was convinced that the key to the success of the tournament in the US was to keep the energy high and promote the game as much as possible. He added that he would tell fans to give it a try, saying he finds T20 very exciting because it is a faster, more dynamic version of the sport that requires players to be aggressive and tough, which makes for a nice fan experience.

The World Cup coming to the US is a new bet on the robust American sports market. With cricket expected to be a major part of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, building awareness among the American population is now a wise move. Jones said the ICC wants to create a fun and inclusive experience that shows broadcasters and venues that cricket is easy to work with. He admitted that bringing the tournament to American soil is no small undertaking, but emphasized that excitement is building as the tournament approaches. That excitement is multiplied by stars from other sports such as Bolt, John Starks (NBA), Bartolo Coln (MLB), Victor Cruz (NFL) and Elena Delle Donne (WNBA) who help promote the sport in the US.

US fans who cannot make it to one of the three home locations can watch all games from home on the Willow streaming platform, accessible via Sling TV. Willow costs $10 per month or $65 per year for the first year. However, the competition for eyeballs will be tough this summer, with the T20 World Cup overlapping with the MLB season, the Copa America (hosted by the US) and Euro 2024.

Cricket in the West Indies

While the group stages will take place in the West Indies and the US, the elimination portion of the World Cup will take place entirely in the Caribbean. The West Indies are an exceptionally talented cricketing environment and boast one of the most passionate fan bases in the world.

Having won the T20 World Cup twice, in 2012 and 2016, the West Indies are looking to become the first country to win the shorter version of the Cricket World Cup for the third time. For Usain Bolt, bringing the T20 Cricket World Cup back to the Western Hemisphere is a dream, although, referring to his home country of Jamaica, he admits I was actually very disappointed we won't get any matches. Still, he expects a great atmosphere, with music and party vibes as the matches are played under the Caribbean sun.

Bolt is confident that international cricket will return to Jamaica soon, noting: We don't just need to promote cricket in America, we need to continue to promote it in the Caribbean. While the tournament is taking place, Bolt hopes to have former cricketers conduct clinics for children, further spreading the love of the game.

With only two weeks until the tournament starts, all venues are now ready. All that's left to do is grab your tickets and tune in for what will be America's first major cricket event, and the West Indies' chance to become the most successful T20 Cricket nation ever.