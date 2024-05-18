EA College Football 25 Full Features Revealed, Including Huge Returns

College Football 25 Credit: EA

EA was unveiled on Friday, May 17 the trailer and full feature set for EA College Football 25 via press release.

While there are a plethora of features to explore, the one that really caught the attention of countless fans of the NCAA Football series and me is the return of the 'Team Builder' feature.

We'll go into more detail about that, but here's what we learned from the press release. The game will be released on July 19 and will be available exclusively for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Here's a look at the trailer, and I'll be honest. it's pretty fantastic:

EA College Football 25 – Campus IQ

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

College Football 25 introduces Campus IQ. The concept is described as a series of features that bring the true depth of college football to life through wide-open, fast-paced gameplay across all 134 FBS schools in all areas of the game.

That broad description leaves us wanting more details, but there's plenty to keep us excited.

EA College Football 25 brings back Dynasty Mode, Road to Glory and Team Builder

College Football 25 features the return of Dynasty and Road to Glory. Dynasty mode is college football's version of Franchise mode, and it sounds like a fair amount of thought has gone into it.

In Dynasty mode you create a coach who is tasked with taking over a program. You need to hire a coaching staff and recruit athletes from high school or through the transfer portal.

The recruiting engine in NCAA Football has been great, and the way this process works in College Football 25 will be scrutinized.

There are coaching archetypes handled through skill trees that sound similar to the staff management options in Maddens franchise mode. Ultimately, you want to guide your team to the new 12-team CFP.

EA College Football 25 Credit: EA

The best new bit of information about Dynasty mode is the return of the Team Builder website, which lets you create your own football program.

I wanted to see it return, and I didn't expect EA to oblige. We've yet to see if it's as layered as before, but seeing the return of the features is excellent. I'm hoping for an early look at the site before launch that will give a preview of the options available.

Road to Glory is the single-player career mode. It allows users to take control of a single player and guide him through his college career in the hopes of winning the Heisman Trophy.

EA College Football 25 Credit: EA

You must manage your players' GPA, earn the trust of your coaches, and try to win the Heisman along the way. You can also place your created player in the transfer portal if you want to change schools.

New Mode: Road to the College Football Playoff

Also see a new mode called Road to the College Football Playoff. Based on the description, it sounds like a cross-platform, ranked, online head-to-head competitive mode. The press release describes it as follows:

Experience a new way to play competitively across consoles in the Road to the College Football Playoff. Will you represent your university, or will you take on a power school to climb the polls? Earn rank by upsetting the strongest opponents and securing the votes you need to progress and level up divisions. Play your way to the playoffs and compete for the national championship.

Ultimate team of college football

Ultimate Team returns to the video game world of college football. NCAA Football had collection mode before the series was canceled. However, EA has expanded the format exponentially over the past decade.

We know the mode will feature current college football stars and legends, and it's only natural to expect various challenges, theme packs and more in this version of the tried-and-tested collection mode concept.

How will the gameplay and presentation of EA College Football differ from Madden?

From a purely gameplay perspective, College Football 25 will undoubtedly share some similarities with Madden, but there are some obvious reasons to expect some differences. College Football 25 will feature many school-specific offenses and playbooks.

Player ratings will fluctuate during each game, and EA says the teams will be tiered. The in-game passing mechanics are tailor-made for college football.

A new gameplay concept that fascinates me is the Wear & Tear system.

EA describes it as follows:

As the hits add up, players wear out thanks to the Wear & Tear system. Manage your players' health, limit fatigue, assess injury risk and avoid mistakes on the pitch by using strategic substitutions to ensure your players are at their best, which is what matters most.

I hope this functions as described and that if it does, it makes its way into Madden 25. Fatigue and injury risk management are difficult to master in sports video games, so it will be interesting to see what modes this features are.

Pre-snap recognition is another important feature. It sounds like it's designed to separate experienced, heady players from young, inexperienced guys. I hope this feature or concept makes its way to Madden.

EA College Football 25 Credit: EA

The Homefield Advantage concept sounds like a leftover from Madden's M-Factors. I love it in Franchise mode, and it fits logically into College Football 25. You could argue that the effects should be even stronger for collegiate players.

EA College Football 25 Credit: EA

The atmosphere is a big part of the immersion that comes with College Football 25. According to EA, chants, fight songs and mascots will be used for the top programs.

EA College Football 25 Credit: EA

There will be two commentary teams in the game. Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer and David Pollack will commentate on most games. However, Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will man the mic for all major matchups.

Look out for more detailed information in the coming weeks.