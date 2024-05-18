Edem, Omotayo, Hannfou book tickets for the Olympic Games in Paris





Offiong Edem Promesse Kamanda/VandykeSports

Offiong Edem and Olajide Omotayo of Nigeria, Sarah Hannfou of Cameroon and Fabio Rakotoarimanana of Madagascar have qualified for the table tennis event of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The quartet secured four of six tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Friday, May 17, during the African Table Tennis Qualification Tournament taking place at the BK Arena in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda. More than 50 players from 15 countries will take part in the three-day qualifying tournament organized by the Rwanda Table Tennis Federation (RTTF). It was Offiong Edem of Nigeria who secured her place at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games for the first time after a pulsating 4-3 victory over Fadwa Garci of Tunisia in the semi-final of the continental qualifying championships. Edem, who will be attending her fifth Olympic Games after appearances in Athens 2004, London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, had to raise her game to beat the Tunisian in an energy-sapping encounter on 11-9, 8-11, 11-13, 11-1, 11-8 and 11-6. Cameroon's Sarah Hannfou joined the players' competition heading to Paris after another action-packed draw against Nigeria's Fatimo Bello. The two-time Olympian lost the first game 1-11, but restored parity in the second game with an 11-9 victory. She continued her dominance with another 11-5, 11-9 to take a 3-1 lead. But the Nigerian extended the match with a 10-12 victory to level the encounter at 3-2. Hanffou did not want the Nigerian to make a comeback, and to the cheers of the spectators at the BK Arena, the Cameroonian sealed her place in Paris with an 11-7 win to complete a 4-2 victory (1-11, 11- 9, 11-5, 11-9, 10-12, 11-7) in the women's singles. In the men's singles, Nigerian Olajide Omotayo had an easy passage to Paris after a dominant 4-0 (11-6, 11-4, 12-10, 11-7) win over Congo Brazzaville's Saheed Idowu. The 2019 African Games champion and the best player at the tournament will make his second appearance at the Olympic Games after his first appearance in Tokyo 2020. FIRST OLYMPIAN FROM MADAGASCAN Fabio Rakotoarimanana became the first Madagascar to qualify for the Olympic Games, beating Tunisia's Wassim Essid 4-3 (13-11, 8-11, 11-8, 9-11, 12-10, 4-11, 11- 9). the second semi-final of the men's singles in the qualifiers. The remaining two continental slots will be contested by twelve players who reached the quarter-finals of the first qualifying stage on Saturday, May 18. Meanwhile, a pleased President of the Rwanda Table Tennis Federation (RTTF), John Birungi, said he was happy that they were able to host the Olympic qualification for the first time, while acknowledging the support of the Rwandan government.

