Wolverines Land 16 selections for NCAA East preliminary round





ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Sixteen members of the University of Michigan women's track and field team have been selected to compete in the upcoming NCAA East preliminary round, the association announced Thursday afternoon (May 16). The UM contingent consists of: Riley Ammenhauser (triple jump), Maria Deaviz (shot put), Trinity Franklin (shot put), Penelopea Gordon (1,500 meters running), Sidney Green (400 meter hurdles, 4×400 meter relay), Samantha Hastie (1,500 meters running), Sophie Isom (4×400 meter relay), Corine Jemison (shot put, discus throw), Cassie Kearney (800 meters running), Asia Laurencin (100 meters hurdles), Noelani Philips (400 meter sprint, 4×400 meter relay), Samantha Saenz (10,000 meters running), Savannah Sutherland (400 meter hurdles, 4×400 meter relay), Elizabeth Tapper (shot put, discus throw), Cate Visscher (pole vault) and Emma Yungeberg (javelin throwing). For each individual event contested at each of the preliminary locations, the top 48 declared student-athletes will be admitted to competition. For each relay event, the top 24 declared relay teams will be admitted to the competition; combined events (heptathlon and decathlon) are not contested. For combined events, the top 24 student-athletes in each event, based on their position on the national list in descending order, will be admitted directly to the NCAA Championships. Twelve competitors from each individual event and 12 teams from each relay event will advance from each location in the first round. The 2024 NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships will be hosted by Oregon at Hayward Field. The Wolverines finished in sixth place at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships, hosting the meet for the first time since 1988. Laurencin claimed her second consecutive title in the 100 meters hurdles, with a time of 12.90 seconds and just 0.03 seconds ahead of second place. Sutherland also won her second straight title in the 400 meter hurdles, finishing almost two seconds faster than the second place finisher and setting the meet record with a time of 55.01. Saenz achieved two podium finishes, finishing fourth in the 10,000 meters with a personal best time of 33:35.84 and sixth in the 5,000 meters with a season-best time of 16:19.34. In the javelin, Yungeberg took home silver with a career-best throw of 50.89 meters (166 feet, 11 inches). Yungeberg's goal set the program record, surpassing the previous standard of 50.52 m set by Lindsey Stephenson in 2004. Jemison won a medal in the discus for the second year in a row, placing third with a score of 56.90m (186-8). The NCAA East preliminary round will take place Wednesday through Saturday, May 22-25, hosted by Kentucky at the UK Track and Field Complex in Lexington, Ky. Michigan's qualifiers, listed below by event, along with their seeding marker and scheduled competition days. 400 meter sprint | First round: Thursday, May 23 at 7:25 PM / Quarter-finals: Saturday, May 25 at 6:50 PM

Noelani Philips — 53.63 800 meter run | First round: Thursday, May 23 at 7:50 PM / Quarter-finals: Saturday, May 25 at 7:05 PM

Cassie Kearney — 2:05.84 1,500 meter run | First round: Thursday, May 23 at 6:30 PM / Quarter-finals: Saturday, May 25 at 5:15 PM

Penelopea Gordon — 4:13.24

Samantha Hastie — 4:16.40 10,000 meter run | Semi-finals: Thursday, May 23 at 9:10 PM

Samantha Saenz — 33:35.84 100 meters hurdles | First round: Thursday, May 23 at 6:00 PM / Quarter-finals: Saturday, May 25 at 6:15 PM

Asia Laurencin — 12.72 400 meters hurdles | First round: Thursday, May 23 at 8:20 PM / Quarter-finals: Saturday, May 25 at 7:25 PM

Savannah Sutherland — 54.86

Sidney Green — 57.47 4×400 meter relay | Quarter-finals: Saturday, May 25 at 8:45 PM

Noelani Philips , Sophie Isom , Sidney Green , Savannah Sutherland — 3:36.71 Pole vault | First round: Thursday, May 23 at 6:30 PM

Cate Visscher — 4.07 m Triple jump | First round: Saturday, May 25 at 6 p.m

Riley Ammenhauser — 13.06m Shot put | First round: Thursday, May 23 at 6:30 PM

Elizabeth Tapper – 17.06m

Maria Deaviz — 17.04 m

Corine Jemison — 16.65m

Trinity Franklin — 15.61m Discus throw | First round: Saturday, May 25 at 1 p.m

Corine Jemison — 58.19m

Elizabeth Tapper — 51.36m Javelin throwing | First round: Thursday, May 23 at 1 p.m

Emma Yungeberg — 50.89m

