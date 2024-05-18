Julie Keeps Quiet discusses a tense volley of dysfunction at the tennis academy | Movies

FIlm visitors are currently devouring Luca Guadagnino's tennis comedy Challengers, with its hilariously imagined sexual dynamic between a female coach and male players. This debut feature from Belgian filmmaker Leonardo Van Dijl, produced by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, reminds us that in the real world, the gender relations of sex and power in tennis or anywhere else are generally quite different. Julie Keeps Quiet is an exciting, fascinating film about silences and absences, about difficult terrain that is circumvented, about avoided subjects. It reminds us that remaining silent in important situations is a stressful, strenuous and, crucially, public activity and a survival instinct that many young people must learn.

The scene is an exclusive Belgian youth tennis academy where Julie is the star player, played very convincingly by newcomer and talented teenage tennis player Tessa Van den Broeck. Julie's ruthless skills clearly bring her to the brink of professional stardom under the auspices of the Belgian Tennis Federation, and extended sequences in the film simply show her playing, hitting, coaching and training, her fears sublimated into sport. But at the very beginning, Van Dijl shows Julie playing mime tennis in a strange way, running across the field and pretending to hit a non-existent ball.

Like everyone else at the academy, Julie is stunned by the news that a young woman named Aline, the academy's star student from a few years ago, has taken her own life after giving up tennis and suffering from depression ; There are rumors that it had something to do with the lockdown. But then head coach Jeremy is suspended while the academy launches an internal investigation, the procedures of which are opaque. And now all eyes are on Julie, who has taken over Aline's status as star student and has been in intimate, unsupervised contact with Jeremy every day and continues to talk to him on the phone. Very subtly, the academy suggests through its teachers and school that Julie might want to tell them something, to bear witness in a sense. But Julie keeps quiet.

But the point here is that everyone keeps quiet. The film's weather, the atmosphere of normality that is doggedly pursued, is defined by that tranquility. Van Dijl shows us that the academy staff realizes that the main candidate for the position of chief prosecutor would of course be Julie herself. They know that this investigation of theirs could be the prelude to police action and that the investigation itself will be reviewed by the police. It must be seen that they have rigorously investigated the obvious possibility that the abuse has gone further. But they are also performatively sensitive and do not want to put pressure on Julie if there has not yet been explicit misconduct; this sensitivity dovetails conveniently with the fact that they may not have a great desire to expose systemic abuse that might point to their own complicit negligence.

So the eerie silence continues. And Julie herself realizes what she is loyal to; she is smart enough to realize that if she were to testify in any way, her entire existence would be defined by it, and it would very likely ruin her sporting future. Yet she also cringes and recoils at the way the substitute instructor gives Julie top-in-class status, causing the rest of the class to watch as she demonstrates perfect second-serve technique and refusing to punish her when she is late for training. . Julie, like the rest of the class and even the audience, understands that this is exactly the kind of favoritism Jeremy was going for, and that it is being reinterpreted by everyone around her. This is a gripping examination of dysfunction and repression.