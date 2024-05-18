Latest Cricket News, Live Updates Today May 18, 2024: IPL 2024 Orange Cap after MI vs LSG: Kl Rahul, Nicholas Pooran move into top 10; Virat Kohli continues to lead





May 18, 2024 11:24 PM IST

Latest news on May 18, 2024: Gautam Gambhir returned to KKR this season as a mentor. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff. Follow all updates here: May 18, 2024 11:24 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Gautam Gambhir and Mahela Jayawardene in the race for India's head coach job May 18, 2024 11:10 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Ruturaj Gaikwad dismissed off first ball, Virat Kohli's stunner sends Mitchell back as Anushka Sharma roars from the stands The RCB players, including skipper Faf du Plessis and star batsman Virat Kohli, were all charged up after the huge wickets. Read the full story here May 18, 2024 10:05 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Sixth place LSG rue season of missed opportunities After losing in the play-offs in both the previous seasons, the KL Rahul-led team lost their plot in the last few matches Read the full story here May 18, 2024 9:40 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Faf du Plessis can't believe it, Virat Kohli left stunned after RCB skipper rules run-out in questionable decision against CSK Faf du Plessis was left stunned when he was sent off in a rather controversial decision during Saturday's match against CSK. Read the full story here May 18, 2024 8:19 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli Creates History, Becomes First Player to Score 3000 Runs at a Venue in IPL Virat Kohli started strongly against CSK in the crucial match to create history at the M Chinnswamy Stadium on Saturday. Read the full story here May 18, 2024 8:11 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Virat Kohli's monstrous six before rain break in RCB vs CSK leaves MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis in awe In the 18 deliveries played before the rain break, the Bengaluru crowd were entertained by a blazing start from Virat Kohli. Read the full story here May 18, 2024 6:31 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK: Fantasy XI, Team Captain, Vice Captain, Prediction and Venue Details May 18, 2024 6:29 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Piyush Chawla adds fuel to the fire with 'best for last' statement for Rohit Sharma as rumors of the batsman's MI exit reach their peak Piyush Chawla posted a cryptic post on his Instagram account on Thursday after Rohit Sharma's 68-run knock in MI's last match of the season. Read the full story here May 18, 2024 6:28 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Wasim Akram's huge praise for RR pacer after T20 World Cup snub: He swung the ball like a boomerang Wasim Akram suggested that it is important to have specialist bowlers to bowl the death overs and the RR paceman fits the bill perfectly. Read the full story here May 18, 2024 5:57 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Can Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya reset for the T20 World Cup after a turbulent IPL season? Hardik's all-round returns were poor as MI captain while Rohit, stripped of the post, did not show the intent that other openers did in IPL 2024 Read the full story here May 18, 2024 5:51 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: How Suresh Raina's 'he must play' demand got Virat Kohli made into the Indian team: 'Give me a chance, I will bat anywhere' Virat Kohli made his India debut a month after that tournament and the rest, as they say, is history. Read the full story here May 18, 2024 5:15 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Rohit Sharma's MI exit speculation takes a wild turn as a chat with LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka sparks new transfer theories Rohit Sharma had a chat with LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka after MI's last match of the season on Friday. Read the full story here May 18, 2024 5:05 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Jitesh Sharma leads Punjab Kings against Sunrisers Hyderabad as Sam Curran returns home Jitesh Sharma emphasized that his side will display fearless cricket on Sunday and will aim to end the season with a win. Read the full story here May 18, 2024 4:27 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Suryakumar Yadav consoles Hardik Pandya after MI's loss to LSG days after rift rumors A report earlier this week indicated that Suryakumar Yadav was siding with Rohit Sharma amid rumored rift with Hardik Pandya Read the full story here May 18, 2024 4:06 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: MS Dhoni has to bear some pain and take responsibility: Pathan's stern message to ex-CSK captain ahead of RCB clash MS Dhoni has been playing with knee pain and has been seen limping several times this season. Read the full story here May 18, 2024 3:41 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: T20 World Cup Rewind: Herschelle Gibbs and Chris Gayle offer a glimpse into the future Chris Gayle and Herschelle Gibbs were remarkable in the first ever T20 World Cup match in 2007. Read the full story here May 18, 2024 3:37 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Faf du Plessis unfiltered on MS Dhoni's potential retirement ahead of CSK clash: 'People have been talking about it for six years' Faf du Plessis addressed the speculation surrounding MS Dhoni's future as RCB meet CSK on Saturday for a playoff berth in IPL 2024. Read the full story here May 18, 2024 3:31 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Rohit Sharma's first reaction to MI's forgettable campaign under Hardik: 'It didn't go to plan. We blame….” After the end of MI's atrocious campaign in IPL 2024, Rohit Sharma revealed where the team went wrong Read the full story here May 18, 2024 2:18 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: 'I don't need anyone's approval. People said the same thing about Dhoni': Virat Kohli's unconditional attack on Gavaskar The war of words between Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli continued with the latter launching another attack saying, 'I don't need anyone's approval.' Read the full story here May 18, 2024 1:52 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Chances to win ICC trophies: Justin Langer responds to reports of BCCI approaching him as India head coach LSG coach Langer was asked several times about his ambitions to become India's head coach, a post that would be vacated by Rahul Dravid after the T20 World Cup. Read the full story here May 18, 2024 1:30 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Bengaluru Weather Forecast, RCB vs CSK IPL 2024: Will the rain show mercy on Faf du Plessis' men? Who benefits from washout? Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings will try to book the final play-off spot on Saturday Read the full story here May 18, 2024 12:47 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Hardik Pandya's MI captaincy future discussed by Boucher after 10th-place finish: 'Had a lot of support in the dressing room' Will Mumbai Indians retain Hardik Pandya as captain or more as a player for the IPL 2025 season? Read the full story here May 18, 2024 12:12 PM IS Cricket Live Updates Today: Hardik Pandya ruled out of the first match of the next IPL as BCCI takes strict action against the MI captain and imposes a fine of INR 30 lakh BCCI said Hardik Pandya would not be able to play Mumbai Indians' first match next season as he was banned for overshooting. Read the full story here May 18, 2024 11:27 am IS Cricket Live Updates Today: RCB vs CSK Knockout: Who Will Win? Figures that define the historic IPL rivalry RCB vs CSK: Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to take on Chennai Super Kings in a shootout for a place in the IPL 2024 play-offs. Read the full story here May 18, 2024 11:05 am IS Cricket Live Updates Today: I asked what's next for Rohit Sharma? He said, “MI head coach has immediate discussion over Indian captain's IPL future Rohit Sharma's future with Mumbai Indians was discussed after their final IPL 2024 match against LSG, MI head coach Mark Boucher said. Read the full story here

