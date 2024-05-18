Where to watch 'Challengers' online: Stream Zendaya's Tennis Rom-Com





Challengers took the fashion world by storm with star Zendaya's tennis-inspired looks for the global press tour — and the tennis romance drama also scored the No. 1 title at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. Directed by Lucas Guadagnino, the film stars Zendaya as Tashi, a retired tennis prodigy turned coach who is trapped in a love triangle with her tennis champion husband Art (Mike Faist) and her former lover Patrick (Josh O'Connor). Challengers is now available to rent online from Apple TV, Prime Video and other transactional video-on-demand platforms. The 131-minute film features a score by Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor and frequent collaborator Atticus Ross. Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson served as Challengerscostume designer and Zendaya wore ensembles from Spanish fashion house Louis Vuitton, vintage Ralph Lauren, Thom Browne, On, Celia Kritharioti and more. Anderson even designed an exclusive Loewe “I Told Ya” graphic T-shirt that starred in the film. Below you will find more information about where you can stream Challengers online, including if and when it will be available to watch for free. Where to stream Challengers Online Challengers is now available to rent digitally to stream online on Apple TV, Prime Video and other transactional video-on-demand platforms. It is currently on sale at an 11 percent discount at Prime Video and the rental period is 48 hours. Amazon MGM Studios has not yet announced a release date or on-demand streaming platform Challengers, but it could end up on Prime Video or MGM+. The film was released in theaters on April 26 and is expected to be available for online streaming about four months later, with the estimated date being around August. Amazon Prime members get free access to Prime original shows and movies on Prime Video, which is also available as a standalone streaming service for $8.99 per month. Amazon Prime membership costs $15.99 per month or $139 per year, and includes exclusive access to Prime Day and other sales events; free same-, one- and two-day shipping; discounts on groceries at Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh markets; free photo storage; and even more benefits. Prime Video and Amazon Prime both offer a 30-day free trial so new subscribers can watch Challengers free when the film is released for on-demand streaming. MGM+ is available as a Prime Video channel for $6.99 per month in addition to the Prime Video or Amazon Prime subscription fee.

