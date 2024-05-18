Two from Surat in the Indian men's table tennis team for the Paris Olympics | Ahmedabad News





Two of the three players selected for the Indian men's table tennis team at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Harmeet Desai (30) and Manav Thakkar (24), are residents of Surat. They would be led by Achanta Sharath Kamal of Tamil Nadu, who is playing his fifth Olympics in Paris in July and August. Harmeet is currently in Cappadocia, Turkey, playing the WTT (World Table Tennis) Feeder Series with his wife Krittwika Sinha Roy, a professional table tennis player. While his elder brother Hriday Desai is also an Indian table tennis player, his parents Rajul and Archana run a school in Surat. Harmeet, a sociology graduate from VNSGU, started playing table tennis at the age of six, his mother Archana said. When he was 8 years old, he won a gold medal in an under-10 national level tournament… there was no looking back, she said, adding that he will make the country proud at the Olympics. Harmeet is a fan of actor Shah Rukh Khan and never misses a practice session, Archana said. He practices for seven to eight hours every day, Hriday said. Harmeet followed up his two medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and team bronze at the 2018 Asian Games with two golds at the 2019 Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships in 2019. He became national men's singles champion in 2019 and also received the Arjuna Award. year. Manav Thakker, who has won medals at the state and national levels, is the son of two doctors, ophthalmologist Vikas Thakker and Ayurvedic doctor Kalpana Thakker. Speaking to The Indian Express, Manav said that he also started training when he was just six years old. Now my eye is on winning medals at the Olympic Games… I am training under French coach Julien Girard… Manav, who said he has played 537 tournaments and won 356 matches, attributed his success to his parents and coaches. They played an important role in my selection for the Olympic team, he added. His father said: Manav was interested in table tennis since childhood… so we let him pursue his dream. We are overwhelmed that he has been selected for the Indian team.

