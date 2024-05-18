Men's lacrosse over Christopher Newport, 19-15, in NCAA quarterfinals





Next game: vs. Bowdoin vs. Middlebury 05-18-2024 | 03:00 Be able to. 6 (Sat) / 3:00 PM vs Bowdoin vs. Middlebury History ROCHESTER, NY RIT graduate student Jake Erikson totaling eight points on four goals and four assists as he graduated Luke Pilcher scored seven points on four goals and three assists to lead the Tigers to a 19-15 victory over Christopher Newport in the NCAA Division III Men's Lacrosse Quarterfinals Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Trailing 7-3 after the first quarter, the Tigers pulled within two, 10-8, at halftime before outscoring the Captains 11-5 the rest of the way. RIT (20-2) advances to Sunday's semifinals and will face either Middlebury or Bowdoin, with a spot in the national championship game on the line. HOW IT HAPPENED Christopher Newport led 4-2 with 6:37 left in the first quarter, winning the first six faceoffs of the game.

Tiger graduate student John Mozrall made it a one-goal game at 5:34 with the first of three goals of the game, but the Captains ended the quarter with three unanswered goals for a 7-3 lead.

RIT opened the second quarter with a three-goal run, capped by Erickson's first, to make it a one-goal game, 7-6, with 8:54 on the clock.

CNU answered with a score at 7:13, defeating RIT 3-2 to end the first half with a 10-8 lead.

RIT started the third quarter on a decisive 6-1 run, including five straight goals for a 14-11 lead. Senior Dylan Bruno completed a pass behind Pilcher's back in traffic at 2:26 before the captains answered a minute later. Pilcher scored on a feed from junior Clifford Gaston at 12:21 before Erickson tied the game at 10:15. Pilcher gave the Tigers their first lead of the game 15 seconds later before Mozrall scored his third of the game for a 13-11 lead with 7:20 on the clock.

RIT was whistled for an inextricable unnecessary roughness personal with 6:24 on the clock, but the Tigers battled the ensuing captain's possession to take a 14-11 lead at 5:48 after a man-down count in transition by senior Caiden Perry.

. Christopher Newport took personal advantage of the two-minute illegal body check on the Tigers, tallying two and pulling within one, 14-13, with 3:52 left in the third.

Pilcher found senior Kaden Brunson in a crowd at the crease with 2:26 left in the third, before CNU scored at 1:32 to end the quarter.

RIT pulled away in the fourth with four straight man-up goals. The Captains were whistled for an illegal body check with nine seconds left in the third, before Erickson scored on a dunk off a feed from junior Ethan Harkins at 2:41 PM.

at 2:41 PM. RIT made CNU pay for a non-clearable illegal body check at 1:07 p.m., scoring three times in a span of 32 seconds to open a 19-14 lead. Erickson scored a Pilcher feed at 12:39, before Pilcher converted a Mozrall feed for his fourth of the day. Harkins ended the run on an Erickson feed at 12:07.

