Nida Dar becomes the highest wicket-taker in women's T20 cricket – Sports





Pakistan women's captain Nida Dar was named the leader of the Pakistani women's team on Friday highest wicket taker in the shortest format of the match during the second T20 international against England at the County Ground in North Hampton. Pakistan women lost the three-match series on their tour of England yesterday after England defeated the Green Team by 65 runs. All-rounder Alice Capsey received the 'Player of the Match' award for her 31 runs with the bat and two wickets. Last month, Dar became the second bowler from the country to claim 100 international one-day wickets. She overtook Australian swing bowler Megan Schutt after taking two wickets in her four overs and giving away 33 runs in the match against England yesterday. Nida went wicketless in the first meeting between the sides after coming close to the milestone in Pakistan's home series against West Indies. Match overview The English side won the toss and elected to bat first and Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey and Nat Sciver-Brunt helped their side to 144 in their 20 overs. The side played their innings comfortably, scoring 48 runs in the powerplay before Bouchie fell for 66 at the halfway mark. Sciver-Brunt scored 6 fours in her 21-ball innings at a strike rate of 147, upping the ante for her side. Daniel Gibson scored 18 in nine balls with two fours and a six towards the end to finish past the 140-run mark. Dar's record-breaking wicket came in the final over of the innings, where she dismissed Amy Jones on the first ball of the over. Pakistan in response lost their first wicket after eight runs after a slow start from the side. The wickets continued to fall for the visitors as Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz and Muneeba Ali were the only ones to contribute in double figures for the side. Sophie Ecclestone was the favorite of the England side's bowlers after taking three wickets in three overs.

