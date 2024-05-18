FIFA postpones decision on Israeli football ban after legal review

FIFA has postponed a decision on whether to suspend Israel from global football until July, with president Gianni Infantino saying world football's governing body must first consult external legal advice.

The call for Israel to be suspended was made on Friday by the president of the Palestinian Football Association, Jibril Rajoub, during an impassioned speech at the annual FIFA congress in Bangkok.

Citing statistics on the impact of Israeli military operations in Gaza, Rajoub called on FIFA to be on the right side of history.

Referring to FIFA's previous decisions to suspend countries such as Russia, South Africa and Apartheid-era Yugoslavia, Rajoub asked the following question: Does FIFA consider some wars more important than others and some victims more important?

Rajoub also said that more than 250 Palestinian athletes, the majority of whom were footballers, had been killed in Gaza and several football stadiums had been destroyed. He also reiterated his previous protests over the presence of six teams from Israeli settlements on Palestinian territory in Israeli football competitions, something he has long argued is a clear violation of FIFA rules.

Israel began its offensive in Gaza in response to the attack on southern Israel on October 7, when more than 1,000 Israelis were killed.

Although Israel enjoyed widespread international support and sympathy in the immediate aftermath of that attack, global opinion has since changed as the number of casualties in Gaza has risen and images of destruction have been broadcast around the world.

Rajoub received the full support of the Asian Football Confederation at its congress on Thursday and his speech on Friday was followed by a more measured but perhaps more convincing speech from the Jordanian federation, as well as a second speech from another PFA official.

However, among these interventions from the hall of the congress was an equally strident speech from the president of the Israel Football Association, Shino Moshe Zuares, who dismissed Rajoub's demand as a cynical, political and hostile attempt to damage Israeli football.

Like Rajoub, he told delegates from FIFA's 211 member associations that Israeli football had been hit hard by the hostilities and said 130 Israelis were still being held hostage.

He also said he still does not regret voting in favor of the PFA joining FIFA in 1998 and hoped that players from the Israeli and Palestinian federations could one day play an international friendly against each other.

After listening to the four speeches, Infantino ended the debate and clarified that a decision to suspend a member association can only be taken by the FIFA Council, the main decision-making body, which consists of 37 senior officials from worldwide. world.

He pointed out that the Israel-Gaza conflict is something the United Nations has struggled with in recent years and that FIFA is just a football organization.

Football should never and should never become a hostage of politics and always remain a vector for peace, a source of hope, a force for good, uniting people instead of dividing them, he said.

But he also acknowledged the seriousness of the situation, saying the issue could not wait until the next scheduled session of the FIFA Council in October, and would therefore be discussed at an extraordinary meeting before July 20. This means that it will take place between the European Championship and the Copa America. in June/July and the start of the Olympic Games in Paris, where Israel takes part in the men's football competition.

Infantino said the legal review will have to take into account the input and claims of both member associations and that the recommendations will be forwarded to councilors ahead of their meeting.

Israel left the Asian Football Confederation in 1974 and eventually joined the European football confederation UEFA in 1992. At the UEFA congress in February, questions were raised about Israel's status in the competition, but the matter was quickly closed by the governing body's leadership, who said they had no intention of banning the federation.

