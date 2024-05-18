Connect with us

2024 NCAA DI Women's Tennis Championships: Squads, Brackets, Schedule

The 2024 NCAA DI Women's Tennis Championships began with team selections on Monday, April 29, where the 64-team field was announced. The individual championship participants (singles and doubles) were then announced in an NCAA.com press release on April 30.

The final location competition has arrived in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The women's team quarterfinals through the national championship, played at the Greenwood Tennis Center, will run from May 17 to 19, with the singles and doubles finals then taking place from May 20 to 25.

Brackets, roster information, schedules and complete team championship history can be found below.

2024 DI Women's Tennis Championships

2024 DI tennis bracket for women

MORE BRACKETS: Interactive team bracket | Printable Team Bracket | Ankle brace | Double bracket

2024 DI Women's Tennis Team Championship Schedule

All times in ET

May 18: Semi-finals for the team championship

May 19: Team championship final

April 29 Team Selection Show

April 30 Individual (singles and doubles) selection release

Friday May 3 | First round for the team championship

  • State of Florida 4, UNC Asheville0
  • LSU 4, Baylor 3
  • TexasTech4Deventer 1
  • Arizona State 4, Northwest 3
  • Chestnut brown 4, BYU 0
  • San Diego4, Grand Canyon 0
  • (7) Georgia 4, State of Alabama 0
  • Wisconsin4, Willem & Maria 0
  • (6) Peperdine 4, SIUE 0
  • (8)UCLA4, San Diego State 0
  • (2) Stanford4, UMass 0
  • (10) Kal 4, Sacramento State 0
  • Southern California 4, Cal Poly 0
  • (4) North Carolina 4, Navy 0

Saturday May 4 | First and second rounds for the team championship

  • First round:
    • Vanderbilt 4, Wakebos 1
    • Princeton4,Washington 3
    • Duke 4, ETSU 0
    • Notre Dame 4Xavier 3
    • Old Reign 4,South Carolina 3
    • Oklahoma4Arizona0
    • Georgia Tech 4Illinois 1
    • Miami (FL) 4FIU1
    • (12) State of Ohio 4Toledo0
    • (5) Virginia4LIU0
    • (16)Tennessee 4Murray State 0
    • SMU 4Alabama3
    • (15) NC State 4State of South Carolina 0
    • (3) Michigan4Chicago State 0
    • (13)Texas A&M 4Texas A&M – Corpus Christi 0
    • (9)Texas4, Harvard0
    • (14) Florida4Stetson0
    • (1) State of Oklahoma 4Fairfield0
  • Second round

Sunday May 5 | Second roundfor the team championship

May 10-11 | Super regionalfor the team championship

May 17: Quarterfinals for the team championship

2024 DI Women's Tennis Singles/Doubles Championship Schedule

  • May 20: Singles round of 64
  • May 21: Singles Round of 32; Doubles round of 32
  • May 22: Singles Round of 16; Doubles round of 16
  • May 23: Singles quarter-finals; Doubles quarter-finals
  • May 24: Singles semi-finals; Doubles semi-finals
  • May 25: National Singles Championship; Double National Championship.

History of the DI Women's Tennis Championship

UNC won its first-ever outdoor team title in 2023, playing an all-North Carolina final against NC State. Stanford women's tennis has collected the most titles to date: twenty.

RECAP: 2023 DI Women's Tennis Championships

Check out the complete history of the DI women's tennis team championship below:

YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE SECOND PLACE HOST OR SITE PRESENCE
2023 North Carolina 4-1 NC State UCF THAT
2022 Texas 4-1 Oklahoma Illinois THAT
2021 Texas 4-3 Peperdine UCF THAT
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19
2019 Stanford 4-0 Georgia UCF THAT
2018 Stanford 4-3 Vanderbilt Wake up forest THAT
2017 Florida 4-1 Stanford Georgia THAT
2016 Stanford 4-3 State of Oklahoma Tulsa THAT
2015 Vanderbilt 4-2 UCLA Baylor THAT
2014 UCLA 4-3 North Carolina Georgia THAT
2013 Stanford 4-3 Texas A&M Illinois THAT
2012 Florida 4-0 UCLA Georgia THAT
2011 Florida 4-3 Stanford Stanford THAT
2010 Stanford 4-3 Florida Georgia THAT
2009 Duke 4-0 California Texas A&M THAT
2008 UCLA 4-0 California Tulsa THAT
2007 Georgia Tech 4-2 UCLA Georgia THAT
2006 Stanford 4-1 Miami Stanford THAT
2005 Stanford 4-0 Texas Georgia THAT
2004 Stanford 4-1 UCLA Georgia 3,634
2003 Florida 4-3 Stanford Florida 3,182
2002 Stanford 4-1 Florida Stanford 5,053
2001 Stanford 4-0 Vanderbilt Georgia St. N/A
2000 Georgia 5-4 Stanford Peperdine 1,780
1999 Stanford 5-2 Florida Florida 4,912
1998 Florida 5-1 Duke Our lady 2,310
1997 Stanford 5-1 Florida Stanford 4,360
1996 Florida 5-2 Stanford Florida St. 3,749
1995 Texas 5-4 Florida Peperdine 5,404
1994 Georgia 5-4 Stanford Georgia 5,613
1993 Texas 5-2 Stanford Florida 4,913
1992 Florida 5-3 Texas Stanford 7,036
1991 Stanford 5-1 UCLA Stanford 8,523
1990 Stanford 5-1 Florida Florida 3,144
1989 Stanford 5-0 UCLA Florida 2,050
1988 Stanford 5-2 Florida UCLA 6,328
1987 Stanford 5-1 Georgia UCLA 2,351
1986 Stanford 5-4 Southern California Texas 2,927
1985 Southern California 6-3 Miami (Fla) Oklahoma City 4,552
1984 Stanford 6-0 Southern California The Angels 3,405
1983 Southern California 8-1 Trinity (Tex) Albuquerque, NM 3,027
1982 Stanford 6-3 UCLA Salt lake city 1,595

