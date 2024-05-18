Sports
2024 NCAA DI Women's Tennis Championships: Squads, Brackets, Schedule
The 2024 NCAA DI Women's Tennis Championships began with team selections on Monday, April 29, where the 64-team field was announced. The individual championship participants (singles and doubles) were then announced in an NCAA.com press release on April 30.
The final location competition has arrived in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The women's team quarterfinals through the national championship, played at the Greenwood Tennis Center, will run from May 17 to 19, with the singles and doubles finals then taking place from May 20 to 25.
Brackets, roster information, schedules and complete team championship history can be found below.
2024 DI Women's Tennis Championships
MORE BRACKETS: Interactive team bracket | Printable Team Bracket | Ankle brace | Double bracket
2024 DI Women's Tennis Team Championship Schedule
All times in ET
May 18: Semi-finals for the team championship
May 19: Team championship final
April 29 Team Selection Show
April 30 Individual (singles and doubles) selection release
Friday May 3 | First round for the team championship
- State of Florida 4, UNC Asheville0
- LSU 4, Baylor 3
- TexasTech4Deventer 1
- Arizona State 4, Northwest 3
- Chestnut brown 4, BYU 0
- San Diego4, Grand Canyon 0
- (7) Georgia 4, State of Alabama 0
- Wisconsin4, Willem & Maria 0
- (6) Peperdine 4, SIUE 0
- (8)UCLA4, San Diego State 0
- (2) Stanford4, UMass 0
- (10) Kal 4, Sacramento State 0
- Southern California 4, Cal Poly 0
- (4) North Carolina 4, Navy 0
Saturday May 4 | First and second rounds for the team championship
- First round:
- Vanderbilt 4, Wakebos 1
- Princeton4,Washington 3
- Duke 4, ETSU 0
- Notre Dame 4Xavier 3
- Old Reign 4,South Carolina 3
- Oklahoma4Arizona0
- Georgia Tech 4Illinois 1
- Miami (FL) 4FIU1
- (12) State of Ohio 4Toledo0
- (5) Virginia4LIU0
- (16)Tennessee 4Murray State 0
- SMU 4Alabama3
- (15) NC State 4State of South Carolina 0
- (3) Michigan4Chicago State 0
- (13)Texas A&M 4Texas A&M – Corpus Christi 0
- (9)Texas4, Harvard0
- (14) Florida4Stetson0
- (1) State of Oklahoma 4Fairfield0
- Second round
Sunday May 5 | Second roundfor the team championship
May 10-11 | Super regionalfor the team championship
May 17: Quarterfinals for the team championship
2024 DI Women's Tennis Singles/Doubles Championship Schedule
- May 20: Singles round of 64
- May 21: Singles Round of 32; Doubles round of 32
- May 22: Singles Round of 16; Doubles round of 16
- May 23: Singles quarter-finals; Doubles quarter-finals
- May 24: Singles semi-finals; Doubles semi-finals
- May 25: National Singles Championship; Double National Championship.
History of the DI Women's Tennis Championship
UNC won its first-ever outdoor team title in 2023, playing an all-North Carolina final against NC State. Stanford women's tennis has collected the most titles to date: twenty.
RECAP: 2023 DI Women's Tennis Championships
Check out the complete history of the DI women's tennis team championship below:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|POINTS/SCORE
|SECOND PLACE
|HOST OR SITE
|PRESENCE
|2023
|North Carolina
|4-1
|NC State
|UCF
|THAT
|2022
|Texas
|4-1
|Oklahoma
|Illinois
|THAT
|2021
|Texas
|4-3
|Peperdine
|UCF
|THAT
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2019
|Stanford
|4-0
|Georgia
|UCF
|THAT
|2018
|Stanford
|4-3
|Vanderbilt
|Wake up forest
|THAT
|2017
|Florida
|4-1
|Stanford
|Georgia
|THAT
|2016
|Stanford
|4-3
|State of Oklahoma
|Tulsa
|THAT
|2015
|Vanderbilt
|4-2
|UCLA
|Baylor
|THAT
|2014
|UCLA
|4-3
|North Carolina
|Georgia
|THAT
|2013
|Stanford
|4-3
|Texas A&M
|Illinois
|THAT
|2012
|Florida
|4-0
|UCLA
|Georgia
|THAT
|2011
|Florida
|4-3
|Stanford
|Stanford
|THAT
|2010
|Stanford
|4-3
|Florida
|Georgia
|THAT
|2009
|Duke
|4-0
|California
|Texas A&M
|THAT
|2008
|UCLA
|4-0
|California
|Tulsa
|THAT
|2007
|Georgia Tech
|4-2
|UCLA
|Georgia
|THAT
|2006
|Stanford
|4-1
|Miami
|Stanford
|THAT
|2005
|Stanford
|4-0
|Texas
|Georgia
|THAT
|2004
|Stanford
|4-1
|UCLA
|Georgia
|3,634
|2003
|Florida
|4-3
|Stanford
|Florida
|3,182
|2002
|Stanford
|4-1
|Florida
|Stanford
|5,053
|2001
|Stanford
|4-0
|Vanderbilt
|Georgia St.
|N/A
|2000
|Georgia
|5-4
|Stanford
|Peperdine
|1,780
|1999
|Stanford
|5-2
|Florida
|Florida
|4,912
|1998
|Florida
|5-1
|Duke
|Our lady
|2,310
|1997
|Stanford
|5-1
|Florida
|Stanford
|4,360
|1996
|Florida
|5-2
|Stanford
|Florida St.
|3,749
|1995
|Texas
|5-4
|Florida
|Peperdine
|5,404
|1994
|Georgia
|5-4
|Stanford
|Georgia
|5,613
|1993
|Texas
|5-2
|Stanford
|Florida
|4,913
|1992
|Florida
|5-3
|Texas
|Stanford
|7,036
|1991
|Stanford
|5-1
|UCLA
|Stanford
|8,523
|1990
|Stanford
|5-1
|Florida
|Florida
|3,144
|1989
|Stanford
|5-0
|UCLA
|Florida
|2,050
|1988
|Stanford
|5-2
|Florida
|UCLA
|6,328
|1987
|Stanford
|5-1
|Georgia
|UCLA
|2,351
|1986
|Stanford
|5-4
|Southern California
|Texas
|2,927
|1985
|Southern California
|6-3
|Miami (Fla)
|Oklahoma City
|4,552
|1984
|Stanford
|6-0
|Southern California
|The Angels
|3,405
|1983
|Southern California
|8-1
|Trinity (Tex)
|Albuquerque, NM
|3,027
|1982
|Stanford
|6-3
|UCLA
|Salt lake city
|1,595
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/tennis-women/article/2024-05-18/2024-ncaa-di-womens-tennis-championships-selections-bracket-schedule
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood stars, appeals to food banks and a massive crane in our photos of the week
- 2024 NCAA DI Women's Tennis Championships: Squads, Brackets, Schedule
- 29 Editor-Approved and Incredibly Chic Summer Dresses from Mango
- Dow ends above 40,000 to cap Wall Street's latest winning week – ABC4 Utah
- Former President Donald Trump to speak at NRA meeting in Dallas amid protests
- Dekranasda Bojonegoro collaborates with MSMEs to exhibit products nationally – East Java Province Communication and Information Service
- Gerald Carpenter: The Santa Barbara Symphony jazzed up for the season finale | Culture & Leisure
- Google launches Model Explorer, an open source tool for seamless AI model visualization and debugging
- Declaration: Lyme Disease and Tick-Borne Disease Awareness Month | News
- A swarm of earthquakes hits Brawley in Imperial County east of San Diego – NBC 7 San Diego
- A Hollywood-Themed Spring Ball to Encourage Girls to Ask Boys On Saturday
- FIFA postpones decision on Israeli football ban after legal review