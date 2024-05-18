2024 NCAA DI Women's Tennis Championships: Squads, Brackets, Schedule





The 2024 NCAA DI Women's Tennis Championships began with team selections on Monday, April 29, where the 64-team field was announced. The individual championship participants (singles and doubles) were then announced in an NCAA.com press release on April 30. The final location competition has arrived in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The women's team quarterfinals through the national championship, played at the Greenwood Tennis Center, will run from May 17 to 19, with the singles and doubles finals then taking place from May 20 to 25. Brackets, roster information, schedules and complete team championship history can be found below. 2024 DI Women's Tennis Championships MORE BRACKETS: Interactive team bracket | Printable Team Bracket | Ankle brace | Double bracket 2024 DI Women's Tennis Team Championship Schedule All times in ET May 18: Semi-finals for the team championship May 19: Team championship final April 29 Team Selection Show April 30 Individual (singles and doubles) selection release Friday May 3 | First round for the team championship State of Florida 4, UNC Asheville0

UNC Asheville0 LSU 4, Baylor 3

Baylor 3 TexasTech4 Deventer 1

Deventer 1 Arizona State 4, Northwest 3

Northwest 3 Chestnut brown 4, BYU 0

BYU 0 San Diego4, Grand Canyon 0

Grand Canyon 0 (7) Georgia 4, State of Alabama 0

State of Alabama 0 Wisconsin4, Willem & Maria 0

Willem & Maria 0 (6) Peperdine 4, SIUE 0

SIUE 0 (8)UCLA4, San Diego State 0

San Diego State 0 (2) Stanford4, UMass 0

UMass 0 (10) Kal 4, Sacramento State 0

Sacramento State 0 Southern California 4, Cal Poly 0

Cal Poly 0 (4) North Carolina 4, Navy 0 Saturday May 4 | First and second rounds for the team championship First round: Vanderbilt 4, Wakebos 1 Princeton4, Washington 3 Duke 4, ETSU 0 Notre Dame 4 Xavier 3 Old Reign 4, South Carolina 3 Oklahoma4 Arizona0 Georgia Tech 4 Illinois 1 Miami (FL) 4 FIU1 (12) State of Ohio 4 Toledo0 (5) Virginia4 LIU0 (16)Tennessee 4 Murray State 0 SMU 4 Alabama3 (15) NC State 4 State of South Carolina 0 (3) Michigan4 Chicago State 0 (13)Texas A&M 4 Texas A&M – Corpus Christi 0 (9)Texas4, Harvard0 (14) Florida4 Stetson0 (1) State of Oklahoma 4 Fairfield0

Second round Sunday May 5 | Second roundfor the team championship May 10-11 | Super regionalfor the team championship May 17: Quarterfinals for the team championship 2024 DI Women's Tennis Singles/Doubles Championship Schedule May 20: Singles round of 64

May 21: Singles Round of 32; Doubles round of 32

May 22: Singles Round of 16; Doubles round of 16

May 23: Singles quarter-finals; Doubles quarter-finals

May 24: Singles semi-finals; Doubles semi-finals

May 25: National Singles Championship; Double National Championship. History of the DI Women's Tennis Championship UNC won its first-ever outdoor team title in 2023, playing an all-North Carolina final against NC State. Stanford women's tennis has collected the most titles to date: twenty. RECAP: 2023 DI Women's Tennis Championships Check out the complete history of the DI women's tennis team championship below: YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE SECOND PLACE HOST OR SITE PRESENCE 2023 North Carolina 4-1 NC State UCF THAT 2022 Texas 4-1 Oklahoma Illinois THAT 2021 Texas 4-3 Peperdine UCF THAT 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 — — — — 2019 Stanford 4-0 Georgia UCF THAT 2018 Stanford 4-3 Vanderbilt Wake up forest THAT 2017 Florida 4-1 Stanford Georgia THAT 2016 Stanford 4-3 State of Oklahoma Tulsa THAT 2015 Vanderbilt 4-2 UCLA Baylor THAT 2014 UCLA 4-3 North Carolina Georgia THAT 2013 Stanford 4-3 Texas A&M Illinois THAT 2012 Florida 4-0 UCLA Georgia THAT 2011 Florida 4-3 Stanford Stanford THAT 2010 Stanford 4-3 Florida Georgia THAT 2009 Duke 4-0 California Texas A&M THAT 2008 UCLA 4-0 California Tulsa THAT 2007 Georgia Tech 4-2 UCLA Georgia THAT 2006 Stanford 4-1 Miami Stanford THAT 2005 Stanford 4-0 Texas Georgia THAT 2004 Stanford 4-1 UCLA Georgia 3,634 2003 Florida 4-3 Stanford Florida 3,182 2002 Stanford 4-1 Florida Stanford 5,053 2001 Stanford 4-0 Vanderbilt Georgia St. N/A 2000 Georgia 5-4 Stanford Peperdine 1,780 1999 Stanford 5-2 Florida Florida 4,912 1998 Florida 5-1 Duke Our lady 2,310 1997 Stanford 5-1 Florida Stanford 4,360 1996 Florida 5-2 Stanford Florida St. 3,749 1995 Texas 5-4 Florida Peperdine 5,404 1994 Georgia 5-4 Stanford Georgia 5,613 1993 Texas 5-2 Stanford Florida 4,913 1992 Florida 5-3 Texas Stanford 7,036 1991 Stanford 5-1 UCLA Stanford 8,523 1990 Stanford 5-1 Florida Florida 3,144 1989 Stanford 5-0 UCLA Florida 2,050 1988 Stanford 5-2 Florida UCLA 6,328 1987 Stanford 5-1 Georgia UCLA 2,351 1986 Stanford 5-4 Southern California Texas 2,927 1985 Southern California 6-3 Miami (Fla) Oklahoma City 4,552 1984 Stanford 6-0 Southern California The Angels 3,405 1983 Southern California 8-1 Trinity (Tex) Albuquerque, NM 3,027 1982 Stanford 6-3 UCLA Salt lake city 1,595 2024 NCAA DII Women's Tennis Championship: Brackets, Scores, Schedule Complete information for the 2024 NCAA DII Women's Tennis Championship, including tournament, schedule and results. READ MORE 2024 NCAA DIII Women's Tennis Championships: Squads, Brackets, Schedule Everything you need to know for the 2024 NCAA DIII Women's Tennis Championships, including brackets, schedules and results. READ MORE 2024 DIII Women's Tennis Championships Selections Announced (Individuals) The NCAA Division III Womens Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competition of the 2024 NCAA Division III Womens Tennis Championships. READ MORE

