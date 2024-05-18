'My job as a player is to leave table tennis in a better place': Manika Batra

Within two weeks of failing to qualify for the Olympics in mixed doubles, you were shining at the Saudi Smash. What does this mean for you and for your plans for the Paris Games?

The highest mark an Indian man or woman has ever achieved in the world table tennis rankings is 24. Gnanasekaran Sathiyan did it in 2018 and now Manika Batra has equaled him after her stellar run in the Saudi Smash. It is a strange coincidence that Manika too is ranked 24th, said national team coach Raman Subramanyan, adding, I want her to move up and make it a first for Indian table tennis.

I was dejected after failing to make it to the Olympics in mixed doubles. Sathiyan and I played some really good games last year and it hurt us a lot when we failed when it mattered. I told my coach that I had to cash in on this. I had to train hard. That is my refuge. I discover myself best in my training. That's what I did before the Saudi Smash and I entered the tournament after two weeks of very intense training. I have always believed that there is no substitute for hard work and that is what worked for me in Saudi Arabia. It will give me enormous confidence in the run-up to the Paris Games. I want to do better at the Olympics.

What are your plans for the next two months?

The next two months are all about good training. I am aware of the areas in which I need to improve, and I will work with my coach Aman Balgu. The harder you work, the better you become, and the Olympics are all about being the best version of yourself. It's my second Olympic Games and the experience in Tokyo will help. It is the word Olympic Games that makes things different. We were going to play the same players and the same sport. But it's the Olympics that puts pressure on people. I have to focus on my game and be as prepared as possible. Peace will come naturally.

How important is mental health for a player?

Sports are just as important in the mind as anything else. When I played against the Chinese number 2 in the world in Saudi Arabia, I was aware that I could beat her. When I played her last time and lost 0-4, I felt like she was beatable. Now you can say: how can you feel that? The truth is I did and shared it with my coach. And in Saudi Arabia, despite losing the first match, I did not lose my cool. I had to pressure her to take away control. When I succeeded in the second game, I could tell she was feeling the pressure. That's when things get mental. You have to stay focused and believe that you can do it. I'm glad I was able to do it.

Both the men's and women's teams making it to the Olympics is a real highlight for Indian table tennis. Do you think your efforts would encourage them to raise the bar in Paris?

When you see a fellow player beating Chinese players and other higher ranked players, you automatically start to believe that this is possible. That's what it's all about. Confidence in your own abilities. Personally, I want to do better than the Saudi Smash. I am confident that Paris 2024 can be a very good Olympic Games for Indian TT.

Efforts like the Saudi Smash can encourage more children to take up the sport. Is that the legacy you want to leave as a player?

I've said this many times that my job as a player is to leave the game in a better place. We need to ensure that TT is the second most popular sport in the country after cricket and to do that we need to consistently do well on the big stages. We did well at the Commonwealth and Asian Games, but if we perform at our best now in Paris it will have a huge impact on the health of the sport. That's what players need to be as our legacy to leave the game in a better place. I will work as hard as I can and that is something future players can strive to forget about the results and train hard. If I'm in my best shape in Paris, I can leave a legacy that everyone can be proud of.