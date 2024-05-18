Hockey analyst makes fun of officials taking bets





Paul Bissonnette gets a phone call today. TNT's hockey analyst placed a steel blade on the third rail last night, suggesting a hockey official might take action during a playoff game. Bissonnette said, straight-faced (but clearly in jest) about a controversial phone call on Friday night: I don't know if that referees have now fired up the DraftKings sportsbookbut that was kind of a BS call. Sports leagues that line their pockets with sportsbook sponsorship dollars (and, in the case of the NFL, let owners hold stock in sportsbook companies) are highly sensitive to any suggestion, lighthearted or otherwise, that officials are taking action on the game. And with good reason. As NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said when the league opposed gambling, normal incidents in the game will fuel accusations that the solution is here. The more people (especially those appearing on game broadcasts) joke about the possibility, the more convinced some will be that it's actually happening. The NBA does not support that. The league recently fined Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Goebert $75,000 making the money sign gesture at officials during a postseason game. I don't know what the NHL will say or do about Bissonnette's comment because I don't know enough about how the NHL responds when broadcast partner employees say things the league office doesn't like. I do know this. Any NFL analyst who said something like that in conjunction with an NFL game broadcast would have plenty of free time to get the DraftKings sportsbook up and running on all upcoming Sundays, Mondays and/or Thursdays.

