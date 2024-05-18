FINAL FOUR FINISHED! No. 7 Terps rally to beat No. 2 Duke, 14-11





HEMPSTEAD, NY No. 7 seed Maryland men's lacrosse advanced to the NCAA semifinals for the third time in four years by rallying to defeat No. 2 seed Duke, 11/14, Saturday at Shuart Stadium. Maryland (10-5) will make its 29th Final Four appearance and tie with Johns Hopkins for the most games in history. Maryland will play the winner of No. 6 seed Virginia and No. 3 seed Johns Hopkins on May 25. The game will be played in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field. The time will be announced later and will be broadcast on ESPN2. MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND HERE WE COME#To be the best pic.twitter.com/SVBEdgD5tD Maryland Men's Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 18, 2024 The Terps fought back after a 5-1 loss in the opening quarter. They defeated the Blue Devils 13-6 for the remainder of the match led by by Lucas Wierman dominance from the face-off circle. Daniel Maltz scored the winning goal at 5:01 of the fourth quarter. He added another score, his team-leading fourth of the game at 3:03, to put the game away. TERPS LEADS AGAIN Maltz with the hat-trick! Great food from Whitt. Going to @ESPNU now!!#To be the best pic.twitter.com/xE0H7w5Ky4 Maryland Men's Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 18, 2024 Braden Erksa scored the first goal to take the lead 10:16 into the fourth, giving Maryland its first lead of the game. The scoring was closed four times in a row by the Terps. Erksa added another go-ahead goal at 7:50 and finished withtwo goals and an assist. BRADEN ERKSA AGAIN Terps leads 11-10 with 7:50 to play#To be the best pic.twitter.com/0SusvAkqap Maryland Men's Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 18, 2024 In coming back from four goals down, Maryland staged its biggest comeback in an NCAA Tournament game since also trailing Towson by four goals (7-3) in the 2019 NCAA first round before rallying to score 14 in overtime. -13 won. After adding eightground balls today, Lucas Wierman became the program's leader in career groundballs. He now has 456, passing Andy Claxton (1989-92), who had 451 career groundballs. Wierman won 20 of 29 faceoffs, helping to solidify his other career program's record. He also added two goals in the match to match his career high output. His performance was crucial to the victory. Ryan Syracuse (three goals and an assist) recorded his first career hat trick and finished with a career-high four points. Zach Whittier provided two assists. Defensive, Ajax Zappitello stopped Josh Zawada, Duke's second-leading point scorer one assist. Colin Burlace caused a turnover and picked up two groundballs. Logan McNaney made 11 saves from goalkeeper. Despite Dyson Williams and Brennan O'Neill working together Duke was eliminated after nine goals. They finish their season with a 13-6 record. Abort the action Duke led 5-1 at the end of the first quarter. Lucas Wierman scored the Terps' lone goal in a face-off win at 4:31.

The Terps made it a two-goal game on back-to-back scores Ryan Syracuse And Daniel Maltz to start the second quarter. Syracuse scored again and Wierman scored his second goal later in the stanza, beating Duke 4–3. Still, the Blue Devils went into halftime with an 8-5 lead.

Maryland defeated Duke again in the third period, this time 2-1. Maltz scored his second goal and Jack Brennan entered the score column. The Terps entered the final quarter trailing 9-7.

The Terps defeated the Blue Devils 7-2 in the final frame to secure the win. Maltz scored the game's decisive goal at 5:01. He added another score at 3:03, his fourth of the game. Jac Coras then provided the dagger with a goal with 33 seconds left. NCAA Numbers This is Maryland's 46th appearance in the NCAA tournament and an NCAA-best 21st straight appearance.

With 46 appearances, the program is 72-41 all-time in the tournament, with 29 Final Four trips, 16 Championship Game appearances and four National Championships.

Johns Hopkins' 29 Final Four appearances are the most of any program in history.

Under Coach Tillman, the Terps have made every tournament since 2011, going 30-10 and earning 10 championship weekend appearances.

This marks the sixth time since the tournament began in 1971 that Maryland has been the No. 7 seed. The Terps are 7-5 all-time as the seventh seed.

The last time Maryland was the No. 7 seed was in 2014. The Terps earned a Memorial Day weekend appearance by eliminating Cornell in the first round and Bryant in the quarterfinals before falling to No. 6 seed Notre in the semifinals Lady. The first time the Terps were a No. 7 seed was in 1982.

The Terps were also named a No. 7 seed in 2007 and 2008. Maryland also had the seed in 1991, a year in which they advanced to the semifinals with wins over Rutgers and No. 2 Brown. Hat trick Terps Cusa gets his second of the day! Terps cut it to 7-5#To be the best pic.twitter.com/PwvG0wG86L Maryland Men's Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 18, 2024 Multi Terps update LUKEEE Gets his second of the day right after the confrontation Watch: @ESPNU #To be the best pic.twitter.com/EuNffzF7rc Maryland Men's Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 18, 2024 Daniel Maltz (four goals) had his 45th multi-point and 33rd multi-point game of his career.

(four goals) had his 45th multi-point and 33rd multi-point game of his career. Ryan Syracuse (three goals and one assist) recorded the 11th multi-point game of his career. It was his fifth game with multiple goals.

(three goals and one assist) recorded the 11th multi-point game of his career. It was his fifth game with multiple goals. Braden Erksa ( two goals and one assist) had his 23rd multi-point game in his two years as a Terp. It was his 15th career game with multiple goals.

two goals and one assist) had his 23rd multi-point game in his two years as a Terp. It was his 15th career game with multiple goals. Lucas Wierman (two goals) was his ninth career multi-point game. It was his third career game with multiple goals.

(two goals) was his ninth career multi-point game. It was his third career game with multiple goals. Zach Whittier ( two assists) recorded his sixth multi-point game. It was his third with multiple assists. Terps in the record books Luke continues to rewrite the record books! He now holds the program record for career groundballs (452), in addition to career wins#To be the best pic.twitter.com/Gh1lLH8exq Maryland Men's Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 18, 2024 Lucas Wierman became the program's all-time faceoff winner in the Terps' season opener. Of 20 wins today, adding to his career total of 849.

20 wins today, adding to his career total of 849. After adding eight today, Wierman became the program's leader in career groundballs. He now has 456 career groundballs, passing Andy Claxton (1989-92), who had 451 career groundballs.

eight today, Wierman became the program's leader in career groundballs. He now has 456 career groundballs, passing Andy Claxton (1989-92), who had 451 career groundballs. Logan McNaney is fourth on the all-time saves list. Of 11 in the game, he now has 567 for his career. Niko Amato (2011-14) is third on the list with 625 career saves.

11 in the game, he now has 567 for his career. Niko Amato (2011-14) is third on the list with 625 career saves. Daniel Maltz scored four goals to increase his career total to 118. He sits at No. 12 on the all-time list, passing Jim Wilkerson (1980-83). Grant Catalino (2008-10) is No. 11 with 119 career goals. Dominates the series Maryland has a 63-20 lead over Duke, with the first meeting in 1940.

The two former ACC foes have met eight times in the NCAA tournament, with the Terps holding a 5-3 advantage.

The last time the two teams met was also in the 2021 NCAA Tournament National Semifinals. The third-seeded Terps dominated on their way to a 14-5 win on five goals Jared Bernhardt . The win sent the Terps to their sixth championship game in 10 years under coach John Tilman in charge.

The two teams have never met in the NCAA quarterfinals. However, since 2011, they have met in four separate semi-finals.

The Terps won an impressive 28 consecutive games in the series from 1955 to 1989. Figures to know 1: Ryan Syracuse recorded his first career hat trick.

1: Lucas Wierman is the program's leader in wins and groundballs in career faceoffs.

2: Wierman tied his career high with two goals in one match.

3: Wierman has had three multi-goal games in his career.

4: Siracusa scored a career-high four points.

Siracusa scored a career-high four points. 7: Seven fourth-quarter goals are the most for the Terps in an NCAA tournament game since they scored nine in the fourth quarter against Army in the 2004 first round in a 16-12 victory.

Seven fourth-quarter goals are the most for the Terps in an NCAA tournament game since they scored nine in the fourth quarter against Army in the 2004 first round in a 16-12 victory. 7: Maryland scored a season-high seven goals in a quarter for the second straight week, and also scored seven in the second quarter against Princeton last week.

Maryland scored a season-high seven goals in a quarter for the second straight week, and also scored seven in the second quarter against Princeton last week. 7: Maryland's seven fourth-quarter goals were the most the Terps have scored in any fourth quarter since scoring seven against Ohio State on April 16, 2022.

Maryland's seven fourth-quarter goals were the most the Terps have scored in any fourth quarter since scoring seven against Ohio State on April 16, 2022. 10: John Tilman has made 10 Final Fours as Maryland's head coach.

11: Wierman won 20 faceoffs to give him his 11th career game with 20 or more wins in a game.

20 faceoffs to give him his 11th career game with 20 or more wins in a game. 13: Daniel Maltz has scored a point in all 13 matches he has played in this season.

14: Siracusa scored a goal in fourteen of fifteen matches this season.

15: Braden Erksa has 15 multi-goal games in his career.

19: Maltz has 19 hat tricks in his career.

21: This was Maryland's 21st consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

Maryland will make its 29th appearance in the Final Four.

