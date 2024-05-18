Sports
Will Israel get a football ban? DW 17-05-2024
What happened?
At the FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Palestinian Football Association (PFA) president Jibril Rajoub asked football's world governing body to suspend Israel and ban Israeli teams from FIFA events. Rajoub, who said in March that he would bring the matter to the attention of Congress, said Israel had violated several FIFA statutes, including over the Gaza conflict and the inclusion in Israeli competitions of teams based on Palestinian territory .
“FIFA cannot afford to remain indifferent to these violations or the ongoing genocide in Palestine,” he said. “I ask you to be on the right side of history… If not now, then when?”
Rajoub had hoped there would be an immediate vote on a possible ban, which has the support of the Asian Football Confederation, of which it is a member.
What did this refer to?
The PFA has expressed its dismay over a number of specific incidents, including a case in which Israeli media images showed dozens of undressed Palestinians, including children, being detained at Gaza City's Yarmouk Stadium in December 2023.
In March, the PFA also called on FIFA to look into “the inclusion of football teams based in the territory of another association, namely Palestine, into its national association.”
At least five football clubs based in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are members of the Israel Football Association (IFA). The settlements are illegal under international law.
Since Hamas' terror attack on October 7, which Israel says killed more than 1,200 people, the offensive in Gaza has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-led Health Ministry.
What was the reaction?
Jordan's representative at the congress rose to support Rajoub and called for an immediate vote on the issue.
Israeli Football Association president Moshe Zuares said no rules had been broken and the proposal had nothing to do with football.
“Once again we are confronted with a cynical political and hostile attempt by the PFA to harm Israel,” he said. “The IFA has never broken any FIFA or UEFA rule and never will do so in the future.”
“I'm holding myself back… in the hope that things can get better for the game for those playing in Israel, the Palestinian Authority and/or those playing around the world.”
When Zuares started talking, the Iranian and Iraqi delegates walked out.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino rejected calls for an immediate vote and said a legal review of the allegations would take place when the FIFA council met at the end of July.
Following the large-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russian teams were banned from international competition and UEFA banned Russian clubs from participating in European club competitions.
Have we seen this before?
Yes, in 2015, ahead of the FIFA Congress in Zurich, there was a similar call to ban Israel from world football.
Two protesters interrupted then-FIFA president Sepp Blatter's opening speech by waving red cards and shouting, “Israel out!” to call.
Rajoub wanted FIFA to expel Israel over restrictions on the freedom of movement of Palestinian players, as well as five clubs based in the occupied territories (in the West Bank) but playing in Israeli leagues.
Israel said the restrictions were in place due to security concerns, and the country's football association argued it had no control over security forces.
Ultimately, Rajoub, reportedly under intense pressure to do so, withdrew the call to suspend Israel. He then shook hands with then IFA president Ofer Eini in a landmark moment.
“I have decided to drop the suspension, but that does not mean I give up the resistance,” Rajoub said.
Have other sports organizations responded differently?
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has ruled out sanctions against Israel ahead of or during the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.
“There is no way we can propose sanctions (against Israel) at this point,” Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, head of the IOC's Paris 2024 coordination committee, said in March.
IOC vice-president John Coates said the war in Gaza did not warrant the same sanctions on Israel as those imposed on Russia after it invaded Ukraine, due to the differences between the two conflicts. Many Russian athletes are expected to participate in the Games under a neutral flag.
jh/mp (Reuters, AFP)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dw.com/en/will-israel-be-banned-from-football/a-69106826
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump falsely claims he won Minnesota in 2016 and 2020
- BJP to achieve hat-trick victory in its seven seats India TV
- Will Israel get a football ban? DW 17-05-2024
- Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan appears in court virtually from prison – JURIST
- Man arrested in connection with attack on actor Steve Buscemi | Steve Buscemi
- Powerful quantum light produces strange electron behavior Earth.com
- Maryland men's lacrosse stuns Duke, advances to Final Four
- Emma Stone talks kindness and feminism at Cannes 2024
- How an “unprecedented” Google Cloud event wiped out major customer accounts
- San Antonio International Airport's first transatlantic flight to Europe takes off
- Putin-Xi negotiations were very successful, says Kremlin adviser
- Trump trial judge reprimanded for donations to Democratic-aligned groups in 2020 | Donald Trump trial