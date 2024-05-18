Will Israel get a football ban? DW 17-05-2024

What happened?

At the FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Palestinian Football Association (PFA) president Jibril Rajoub asked football's world governing body to suspend Israel and ban Israeli teams from FIFA events. Rajoub, who said in March that he would bring the matter to the attention of Congress, said Israel had violated several FIFA statutes, including over the Gaza conflict and the inclusion in Israeli competitions of teams based on Palestinian territory .

“FIFA cannot afford to remain indifferent to these violations or the ongoing genocide in Palestine,” he said. “I ask you to be on the right side of history… If not now, then when?”

Rajoub had hoped there would be an immediate vote on a possible ban, which has the support of the Asian Football Confederation, of which it is a member.

What did this refer to?

The PFA has expressed its dismay over a number of specific incidents, including a case in which Israeli media images showed dozens of undressed Palestinians, including children, being detained at Gaza City's Yarmouk Stadium in December 2023.

In March, the PFA also called on FIFA to look into “the inclusion of football teams based in the territory of another association, namely Palestine, into its national association.”

At least five football clubs based in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are members of the Israel Football Association (IFA). The settlements are illegal under international law.

Since Hamas' terror attack on October 7, which Israel says killed more than 1,200 people, the offensive in Gaza has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-led Health Ministry.

What was the reaction?

Jordan's representative at the congress rose to support Rajoub and called for an immediate vote on the issue.

Israeli Football Association president Moshe Zuares said no rules had been broken and the proposal had nothing to do with football.

“Once again we are confronted with a cynical political and hostile attempt by the PFA to harm Israel,” he said. “The IFA has never broken any FIFA or UEFA rule and never will do so in the future.”

“I'm holding myself back… in the hope that things can get better for the game for those playing in Israel, the Palestinian Authority and/or those playing around the world.”

When Zuares started talking, the Iranian and Iraqi delegates walked out.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino rejected calls for an immediate vote and said a legal review of the allegations would take place when the FIFA council met at the end of July.

Following the large-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russian teams were banned from international competition and UEFA banned Russian clubs from participating in European club competitions.

Have we seen this before?

Yes, in 2015, ahead of the FIFA Congress in Zurich, there was a similar call to ban Israel from world football.

Two protesters interrupted then-FIFA president Sepp Blatter's opening speech by waving red cards and shouting, “Israel out!” to call.

Rajoub wanted FIFA to expel Israel over restrictions on the freedom of movement of Palestinian players, as well as five clubs based in the occupied territories (in the West Bank) but playing in Israeli leagues.

Israel said the restrictions were in place due to security concerns, and the country's football association argued it had no control over security forces.

Ultimately, Rajoub, reportedly under intense pressure to do so, withdrew the call to suspend Israel. He then shook hands with then IFA president Ofer Eini in a landmark moment.

“I have decided to drop the suspension, but that does not mean I give up the resistance,” Rajoub said.

The famous handshake between Jibril Rajoub and Ofer Eini Image: Walter Bieri/KEYSTONE/EPA/dpa/picture alliance

Have other sports organizations responded differently?

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has ruled out sanctions against Israel ahead of or during the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

“There is no way we can propose sanctions (against Israel) at this point,” Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, head of the IOC's Paris 2024 coordination committee, said in March.

IOC vice-president John Coates said the war in Gaza did not warrant the same sanctions on Israel as those imposed on Russia after it invaded Ukraine, due to the differences between the two conflicts. Many Russian athletes are expected to participate in the Games under a neutral flag.

