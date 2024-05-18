FSU, Pensacola Catholic tennis player Justin Lyons plays in Futures Championship

Local tennis star Justin Lyons has never shied away from a challenge.

Playing unseeded in his second consecutive Pensacola Futures Championship, held Wednesday at the Roger Scott Tennis Center, he took on that challenge as the No. 3 seed Aidan McHugh from Great Britain.

In front of his large and supportive home fan base, Lyons fought bravely, especially in a strong second set; but it was McHugh who ultimately prevailed, 6-2, 6-4.

Despite falling to the higher ranked player, Lyons felt he improved as the match progressed. The two rallied consistently throughout and battled many deuce games.

Lyons also faced No. 3 in last year's tournament.

It's what you have to do: play with the best, learn from the best and ultimately beat the best. You want to win the tournament, Lyons said. I enjoyed playing here again.

McHugh started with the hotter racket by breaking Lyon's serve to start the match and served a love for an early two-game lead. The next two games both hit deuce, as McHugh earned another break and fought back from 15-40 on serve to move ahead by 40.

Strong play from Lyons on serve, including a big game clincher at 40-15, put the fan favorite and former Pensacola Catholic phenom on the board. After McHugh responded with a service game victory, Lyons turned up the power with an ace to cap a 40-0 match. But McHugh was able to serve out the set.

The second was a different, more fun story.

Facing adversity after a set and the first game of the second, Lyons took over. He won a hard-fought match by a break, but then jumped out to a 40-0 lead before stopping a late rally. The crowd was excited after Lyons broke McHugh again for a 3-1 lead.

But McHugh soon proved why he is a top player. After recovering the break on Lyon's serve, he won the next three games to get back on track at 5–3.

However, Lyons would not go down quietly. He made it 40-15 after big serves and a cross-court winner, including an ace to pull within a game.

The last play of the match was the best. The pair scored rally after rally to make it 30-30; Lyons had game point, but McHugh forced deuce. After his opponent took the advantage, Lyons re-balanced the match from a distance. A pair of net winners from McHugh (the last on a passing shot after an incredible volley from Lyons after a fall) gave him victory in the early evening heat.

After the first set, I had mastered my feet in a sense, Lyons said. I felt a lot more comfortable and served quite well in the second set. There were just a few unforced errors that I had to control. I think I played at a high level on both sides. I just needed to move around the field a little faster, and my net play could have been a little better.

Looking back, Lyons might have taken a different approach with the second set lead; but he wasn't discouraged by his overall play.

“I definitely surprised him a bit with some backhands down the line and a different shot selection,” he said. When I was 3-1 ahead, I should have kept it simpler. I should have served on the backhand, hit a backhand cross and just hit the smart shots. I felt like I let him go at the end. At the end of the day, it's just tennis and there is always room for improvement. It was a great time and I'm happy to be back home.

He may not have won his only match in the Futures main draw, but Lyon has a lot to be proud of, both on and off the pitch.

After taking the Crusaders to great heights in high school, Lyons now has another title to claim as a freshman. Florida State ACC Champion.

Mainly playing the number 6 singles spot, he helped lead the Seminoles to their first-ever conference crown in quite dramatic fashion. Trailing 1-3 in the finals against the defending champion and No. 2 seed Virginia Cavaliers, FSU fought back mightily to win 4-3 and make history.

Florida State snapped Virginia's 62-game winning streak over ACC opponents, dating back to Feb. 13, 2021. The Seminoles would reach their second Super Regional appearance (top 16 teams) in three years, and fifth in program history.

The award is something Lyons and his teammates will always remember fondly.

It was pretty surreal, it feels incredible to make history, said Lyons, a finance major at FSU. We probably had our best tournament of the year. We beat Virginia Tech and played well, but not that great. Then we beat State (North Carolina) 4-0 after losing to them in the regular season. We also defeated Wake Forest, after losing in the regular season, we won it 4-3. When we played Virginia, we managed to come back against all odds. We did great.

Florida State's squad is such a cohesive mix of older players mixed with some fresher faces; Lyons welcomed learning the collegial tricks of the trade from all of them.

Being part of this team was a lot of fun, our team is sick. Our top guys are incredible, and even our bottom guys are great too, all around. Everyone on the team played great. Learning from them is great,” said Lyons.

Needless to say, the transition from high school to college tennis and schoolwork has been relatively smooth for the well-balanced Lyon.

The main differences?

You'll have to practice a lot more and you'll have to learn to balance school and tennis a lot better, he said. The level is already so high during training that it helps you so much that you don't have to be nervous and are ready for these types of competitions. Our No. 1 and 2 guys are at this (pro) level, so it's great to play against them in practice. It's unbelievable.

Lyon's success comes as no surprise to Roger Scott Center tennis director Brock Sakey, one of many who have helped hone Lyon's game over the years.

It's really nice to see Justin back here playing in front of all his family and friends, Sakey said. We had a great audience. I thought he played unbelievable. A few breaks here and there, and maybe he'll get the second set. But I'm really proud of the way he competed. It's always nice to have him back in Pensacola. Hopefully he can get one step closer to winning the main event here every year.

Mac Knefely is a sports contributor to the Pensacola News Journal.