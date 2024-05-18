Canada beats Finland, Sweden beats Latvia, Switzerland beats Denmark at the Men's Hockey World Cup | National sports





PRAGUE (AP) Defending champion Canada had to recover from an early scare before rallying to beat Finland 5-3 for its fifth win from five games at the Ice Hockey World Cup on Saturday. Captain John Tavares set up the winning goal with his second assist with 8:28 left in the final period, finding Brandon Hagel at the left post to score into an open net. It was only the second shot on target for Canada in this period. Dawson Mercer finished it off with an empty-net goal with 20 seconds left. Canada joined Switzerland in second place in Group A, one point behind leaders the Czech Republic. All three places in the play-off round. Also for Canada, Owen Power scored a goal and added two assists, Dylan Cozens had a goal and an assist and Brandon Tanev scored. Jordan Binnington stopped 29 shots. Jesse Puljujarvi led Finland with two goals and Valtteri Puustinen got the other. Canada trailed by two goals early in the first after Finland scored in the span of 2:16. Puljujarvi scored off a rebound at 1:35, and Puustinen doubled the lead on a power play. Canada needed 97 seconds to tie the score at 2. Andrew Mangiapane grabbed the puck behind the goal before passing it to Cozens to score from the slot. Tavares then collected the puck in his own half before skating to his left before feeding Brandon Tanev and tapping in the equalizer from the crease. The Czechs defeated winless Great Britain 4-1, with Lukas Sedlak having two goals and an assist and captain Roman Cervenka notching four assists. Sweden defeated a five-minute major before scoring three goals in a span of 26 seconds in the middle period to pull away from Latvia in a 7-2 victory that clinched a place in the play-off round. The Swedes, who have not trailed in the tournament, maintained their perfect record through five matches to lead Group B. Latvia tied the score at 2-2 in the second inning in Ostrava, but failed to capitalize after Rasmus Dahlin was given a 5-minute major and a game misconduct charge. The defender opened the scoring for Sweden in the first period. Fabian Zetterlund then scored twice in the space of 17 seconds. Nine seconds later, center Joel Eriksson Ek scored to make it 5-2. Marcus Johansson had a goal and two assists. In Prague, Switzerland defeated Denmark 8-0. Winger Kevin Fiala scored two goals and had an assist. Center Nico Hischier opened the scoring and added two assists, putting the Danes in danger of not advancing. In Group B, Germany defeated winless Poland 4–2 for a fourth win, while Slovakia also recorded a fourth victory by beating France 4–2 to move into third place, one point behind Germany in second place. AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

