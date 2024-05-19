Varsity 4 earns silver as Hawks Cap season at the 2024 A-10 Women's Rowing Championship





PENNSAUKEN, NJ Saint Joseph's Varsity 4 captured the silver medal as the Hawks concluded their season Saturday at the 2024 Atlantic 10 Championship on the Cooper River. Additionally, Riley McDade was named to the A-10 All-Conference First Team and Farah Konschak was selected to the A-10 All-Conference Second Team. How it happened Saint Joseph's Varsity 4 opened the morning competition and came second in the preliminary event in a time of 7:56.578 to qualify for the grand final.

The Hawks' and UMass rowed out of lane two in the Varsity 4 Grand Final and broke away from the competition early as St. Joe's crossed the finish line more than 12 seconds ahead of the first run with a final time of 7:44.487 to take the silver medal to deserve .

The Hawks' 2nd Varsity 8 posted a time of 7:42.245 in the preliminary rounds and advanced to the small finals.

St. Joe's 2nd Varsity 8 took control from the start in the Small Finals, ending the season with a first-place open water finish of 7:39.535.

In the Varsity 8 preliminaries, the Hawks finished second in their race and advanced to the Grand Finals with a time of 6:58.409.

Saint Joseph's Varsity 8 ended the day in the grand finals by completing the course in 7:12.504 and finishing sixth.

Overall, the Hawks finished sixth in scoring in the A-10 Championship with 26 points. Boats Varsity 4: c- Cecilia Sarnowski ,4- Shannon Travers ,3- Emily Hruska ,2- Ella Pittenger ,1- Katie Schmidt Varsity 8: c- Kacie Kershaw .8- Riley McDade ,7- Molly Hoffman ,6- Farah Konschak .5- Allison Ruck ,4- Kayla Menshon ,3- Kelsey Menshon ,2- Emma Staples ,1- Hannah Ashcraft 2nd Varsity 8: c- Ximena González .8- Kristen Szoldatits ,7- Avery Simon ,6- Michaela Mulkerrins .5- Jillian Gallagher ,4- Monica Sowinski ,3- Tara Erdem ,2- Takoda Wells ,1- Paige Foley Team score

Place – Varsity 8 | 2nd Varsity 8 | Varsity 4 | Total 1. Rhode Island – 27 | 18 | 6 | 51

2. UMass – 21 | 16 | 9 | 46

3. George Washington-24 | 14 | 7 | 45

4. Fordham-18 | 10 | 5 | 33

5. The room – 15 | 12 | 2 | 29

6. St. Joe's – 12 | 6 | 8 | 26

7. Duquesne – 9 | 8 | 4 | 21

8. George Mason-6 | 2 | 3 | 11

9. Dayton | 3 | 4 | 0 | 7 Race results

Varsity 4 preliminaries 1 Rhode Island 7:53,754

2.St. Joes7:56.578

3. Duquesne 8:03.251

4. George Mason8:41.394 2nd Varsity 8Preliminaries 1. UMass 7:02.453

2.George Washington 7:13.445

3. Duquesne 7:17.383

4. St. Joe's 7:42.245 Varsity 8Preliminaries 1. Rhode Island 6:51,291

2. St. Joe's 6:58.409

3. La Salle 7:00.858

4. Duquesne 7:10,078 Varsity 4 grand final 1. UMass 7:39.620

2.St. Joes7:44.487

3. George Washington 7:52.112

4. Rhode Island 7:55.022

5. Fordham 8:09,948

6 Duquesne 8:19,360 2nd Varsity 8Petite Final 1. St. Joe's 7:39.535

2. Dayton 7:46.308

3. George Mason 8:00.698 Varsity 8Grand Final 1. Rhode Island 6:45,204

2. George Washington 6:49.544

3. UMass 7:00.139

4. Fordham 7:01,833

5. The Room 7:05.268

6. St. Joe's 7:12,504

