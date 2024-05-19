Sports
Obituary: A New Zealand cricket winner
Cricketer
Jack Alabaster was one of the best leg-spin bowlers New Zealand has ever produced.
He could drop the ball on a dime and plug it away with uncanny accuracy.
The right arm also enjoyed a long and respected career as a teacher. He was headmaster at Southland Boys for most of the 1980s.
But he was apparently also capable of small miracles.
Somehow, despite a lot of commitments, he was able to arrange camping trips with the family and was also fond of fishing.
Alabaster died on April 9 in Cromwell, aged 93.
His son, John Alabaster, still marvels at how his father was able to fit so much in each summer.
The Hakataramea and Matukituki Valley were favorite spots for family camping trips.
“Looking back on it, I'm not quite sure how it fitted into cricket,” John said.
'Dad played for New Zealand the year after I was born and he was still playing cricket when I went to university. We must have been to a lot of cricket matches but I don't remember them very well.'
Carisbrook at the time was a fertile hunting ground for empty bottles that could be exchanged for cash. John and his younger brother Mark spent hours searching for what, to a child, seemed like gold nuggets just lying around.
'The other thing I remember is we used to come to Alexandra… and go skating at Manorburn Dam.'
The Oreti River was another favorite spot. The fishing was good.
The family also lived on the Southland Boys property for many years, which was “like having a playground in your backyard,” John said.
“As children we never felt that his cricket or school education had any impact on us. Other than that we just seemed to be a normal family.'
A normal family where the patriarch was a spin wizard who captured 49 wickets in 21 Tests for his country between 1955 and 1972.
Alabaster was the only New Zealander to play in all of the country's first four victories. He also played six tests before being selected for Otago.
In total he took 500 first-class wickets at an average of 25.37.
Alabaster, who also represented his country in basketball in the early 1950s, was 25 when he was selected for New Zealand's tour of Pakistan and India in 1955. He also toured England, South Africa and the West Indies when he was 41.
He shone during the tour of South Africa in 1961-1962. He took match figures of eight for 180 in Cape Town to help New Zealand achieve their first overseas Test victory.
He also made a solid contribution in game five and also helped level the series at 2-2.
John Chaloner (Jack) Alabaster was born in Invercargill on July 11, 1930.
His father Harold worked for the Public Trust and his mother Mary was a housewife. The couple had four children Molly, Jack, Gren and Derek.
Gren was also an excellent cricketer. He played almost 100 first-class matches and is regarded as one of Otago's best all-rounders.
FormerOtago daily timessports editor the late Brent Edwards wrote that their careers were remarkable “as much for their longevity as for their quality”.
“Both played the game hard, both were fighters for whom lost causes were but a challenge.
'They were both distinguished teachers at school and as such they were enthusiastic cricket students who played the game with an inquisitive mind.
“They often bowled together for Otago and together they claimed 469 wickets in 134 matches.”
Alabaster married Shirley Kemp on January 10, 1953 in Alexandra. They were married for 71 years. The couple had three children, John, Mark and Kathryn. Mark died in 1976 in a motorcycle accident.
Alabaster trained in education in Dunedin and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Canterbury.
He taught science and mathematics at Southland Boys High School from 1955 to 1975 before leaving for a spell as principal of Kingswell High School.
He returned to Southland Boys in 1981 as headmaster until his retirement in 1988.
Alabaster initially struggled to get into the Otago team. His path was blocked by incumbent leg-spinner Alec Moir.
He made his debut for the Southland Hawke Cup team as a 19-year-old and Walter Hadlee eventually spotted him and called him up for the national team.
Otago followed soon after and Alabaster and Moir forged an impressive partnership, capturing 212 wickets between 1957 and 1961.
He played in several successful Plunket Shield and Hawke Cup campaigns. He also coached Central Otago to Hawke Cup glory in 1995-96.
But there was one game in particular that stood out to his son John.
“Our first XI at school was playing against the staff and he caught me with a diving catch on the boundary, which I thought was quite unreasonable,” John said.
Apart from that, Alabaster was a very supportive father.
Alabaster is survived by wife Shirley and his children John and Kathryn.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.odt.co.nz/sport/cricket/obituary-new-zealand-cricket-winner
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK issues warning not to go to work or school due to highly contagious virus
- Missing 'Tarak Mehta' Actor Gurucharan Singh Returns Home After 24 Days, Explains His Religious Journey
- Obituary: A New Zealand cricket winner
- Amazon Just Released Zimmermann's Most Inspired Dress and It Will Sold Out
- Yusril resigns as Crescent Star party chairman
- My giant facial tumor won't stop me from dancing | BORN DIFFERENT | Entertainment
- $126 million fund launched to boost liquidity at Muscat Stock Exchange
- Touro University: Unraveling the benefits and risks of AI
- Reviews | China won't help EU relations by befriending unpopular EU leaders
- Varsity 4 earns silver as Hawks Cap season at the 2024 A-10 Women's Rowing Championship
- Seven fashion moments on the Cannes red carpet
- Israel's war cabinet member Gantz has threatened Netanyahu with an ultimatum over the Gaza plan