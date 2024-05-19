Noblesville girls play for Great Pyrenees

Submitted by Pam Boyd

The Noblesville High School Girls Tennis Team has dedicated a portion of the 2024 tennis season to helping Indy Great Pyrenees Rescue (IGPR).

Coach Pyle and Coach Oilar met with the team's seven seniors in December to plan their senior season, including team building activities such as goat yoga, teacher appreciation and a new tradition of highlighting a special goal for the graduating seniors . The NHS Girls Tennis Seniors choose to highlight Indy Great Pyrenees Rescue (IGPR) because of their love of dogs and their sincere desire to help more of these sweet dogs find their forever homes.

To raise awareness and encourage adoption, foster care, donations and volunteerism, the team organized a Match for a Cause for IGPR and invited the community to attend. The special guest at their Match for a Cause was Finn, a recently adopted Great Pyrenees, and his new mother, Carrie Huffman, a science teacher at Noblesville High School.

Finn was so happy to be the guest of honor at the IGPR competition, Huffman said. He loves being an ambassador for the Indiana Great Pyrenees Rescue so that more of his fellow fluffos can find forever homes just like him.

You can learn more about IGPR and make donations at igpr.org.

There is a national crisis involving animals being handed over to rescues and shelters. Your donations will go towards the housing and medical costs of the IGPR foster dogs.

The Great Pyrenees are majestic, intelligent and loyal family dogs. They are very social and usually get along great with other pets. Great Pyrenees are calm companions and vigilant guardians of their home and families.