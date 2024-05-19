Baseball beats Ohio State 12-1 on Senior Day

PISCATAWAY, NJ Rutgers baseball earned a run-rule victory on Senior Day, defeating Ohio State 12-1 on Saturday at Bainton Field.

The Scarlet Knights (28-25, 6-18) scored seven points in the second and allowed just one goal against the Buckeyes (28-24, 12-12) to end the season on a high note.

Donovan Zsak started on the mound for RU and delivered another great performance. He matched his career-high set at Penn State last week, throwing six quality innings. He gave up just one run on one hit, a solo home run, and struck out a career-high seven batters with three walks.

After a scoreless first for both senior teams Piet Durocher gave Rutgers an early lead with a solo home run. Jackson stayed followed by an RBI single and two wild pitches scored two more runs to make it 4-0. Tony Santa Maria put an exclamation point on the inning with a booming three-run home run and his team-best 14th of the season to make it 7-1.

A solo homer put one on the board for OSU in the top of the third, but the Scarlet Knights responded with three more in the bottom half on a three-run home run from Johnny Volpe .

Two basesloaded walks in the bottom of the sixth gave Rutgers a 12-1 lead.

In his final appearance for Rutgers, Ben Gorsky struckout two batters in a 1-2-3 seventh to cap the run-rule win.

Rutgers ends the year with a 28-25 record, securing its third straight winning season under head coach Steve Owens .

Follow Rutgers Baseball on social media