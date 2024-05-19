Sports
2024 NCAA DI Men's Tennis Championships: Squads, Brackets, Schedule
The 2024 NCAA DI Men's Tennis Championship kicked off with team selections on Monday, April 29, with the 64-team field announced. The individual championship participants (singles and doubles) were announced on April 30.
The final on-court action runs from the quarterfinals through the finals on May 16-25 at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The singles competition begins May 20 and the doubles competition begins May 21 in Stillwater.
2024 DI Men's Tennis Championships
Interactive team bracket |Click here to view the singles bracket|Click here to view the double bracket
2024 DI Men's Tennis Championships Schedule
All times in ET
Team Championship Schedule
National Championship | May 19
First round | Friday May 3
- Memphis 4North Carolina 3
- State of Oklahoma 4Vanderbilt1
- Michigan4Binghamton 0
- Michigan State 4Deventer 0
- Middle Tennessee 4Georgia Tech 1
- San Diego4, Baylor 1
- Stanford4SMU 0
- Chestnut brown 4, Peperdine 3
- UCLA4LSU 3
- (1) Ohio State 4, Cleveland is 0
- (8) Columbia 4Quinnipiac 0
- Alabama 4, Charlotte 1
- Illinois 4, Toledo 1
- VCU 4, Princeton2
- South Carolina 4Old rule 1
- UCF 4, Florida3
- (12)Harvard4, Boston U. 0
- (16) Mississippi State 4, State of Alabama 0
- Arizona State 4, Georgia 3
- (2)Texas4, Sacramento State 0
- (7)Tennessee 4, ETSU 0
- (11) Oklahoma4, UT Arlington 0
- (9) Arizona4, Boise State 0
- Cornell4, Arkansas 0
- (3)Virginia 4, NJIT 0
- (5)Kentucky4, DePaul 0
- (10) State of Florida 4, North Florida 1
- (13) Duke 4, UNC Asheville0
- (14) NC State 4, UNC Wilmington0
- (6) Wakebos 4,State of South Carolina 0
- (4) TCU 4,UC Irvine 0
- (15)Texas A&M 4,Rice 0
Second round | Saturday May 4
- (8) Columbia 4,Michigan2
- (10) Florida St. 4, UCF 1
- (16) Mississippi St. 4, Middle Tennessee St. 0
- (12)Harvard4, 0 Michigan St
- Stanford4,(11) Oklahoma2
- (9) Arizona4, Chestnut brown 0
- (4) TCU 4, Cornell 0
- (1) Ohio State 4, State of Oklahoma 1
- (5)Kentucky4, Illinois 3
- (13) Duke 4, Alabama 0
- (3)Virginia 4, VCU 0
- (7)Tennessee 4, Memphis 0
- South Carolina 4, (14) NC State 3
- (6) Wakebos 4, Arizona St. 3
- (15)Texas A&M 4, San Diego2
- (2)Texas4, UCLA 0
Super regional | May 10th
Super regionals | 11 May
Quarter-finals | May 16
Semi-finals | May 18
Singles/doubles championship schedule
- May 20: Singles round of 64
- May 21: Singles Round of 32; Doubles round of 32
- May 22: Singles Round of 16; Doubles round of 16
- May 23: Singles quarter-finals; Doubles quarter-finals
- May 24: Singles semi-finals; Doubles semi-finals
- May 25: National Singles Championship; Double National Championship.
April 29 Rewatch the selection show
April 30 Individual (singles and doubles) selection release
History of the DI Men's Tennis Championship
Virginia won back-to-back team titles in 2022 and 2023 and has six total in program history, which ranks third all-time. Southern California leads in program titles with 21; their last title win came in 2012. Check out the full championship history below:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|POINTS/SCORE
|SECOND PLACE
|HOST
|2023
|Virginia
|4-0
|State of Ohio
|UCF
|2022
|Virginia
|4-0
|Kentucky
|Illinois
|2021
|Florida
|4-1
|Baylor
|UCF
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|—
|—
|—
|2019
|Texas
|4-1
|Wake up forest
|UCF
|2018
|Wake up forest
|4-2
|State of Ohio
|Wake up forest
|2017
|Virginia
|4-2
|North Carolina
|Georgia
|2016
|Virginia
|4-1
|Oklahoma
|Tulsa
|2015
|Virginia
|4-1
|Oklahoma
|Baylor
|2014
|Southern California
|4-2
|Oklahoma
|Georgia
|2013
|Virginia
|4-3
|UCLA
|Illinois
|2012
|Southern California
|4-2
|Virginia
|Georgia
|2011
|Southern California
|4-3
|Virginia
|Stanford
|2010
|Southern California
|4-2
|Tennessee
|Georgia
|2009
|Southern California
|4-1
|Ohio St.
|Texas A&M
|2008
|Georgia
|4-2
|Texas
|Tulsa
|2007
|Georgia
|4-0
|Illinois
|Georgia
|2006
|Peperdine
|4-2
|Georgia
|Stanford
|2005
|UCLA
|4-3
|Baylor
|Texas A&M
|2004
|Baylor
|4-0
|UCLA
|Tulsa, Okla
|2003
|Illinois
|4-3
|Vanderbilt
|Georgia
|2002
|Southern California
|4-1
|Georgia
|Texas A&M
|2001
|Georgia
|4-1
|Tennessee
|Georgia
|2000
|Stanford
|4-0
|Va. Commonwealth
|Georgia
|1999
|Georgia
|4-3
|UCLA
|Georgia
|1998
|Stanford
|4-0
|Georgia
|Georgia
|1997
|Stanford
|4-0
|Georgia
|UCLA
|1996
|Stanford
|4-1
|UCLA
|Georgia
|1995
|Stanford
|4-0
|Mississippi
|Georgia
|1994
|Southern California
|4-3
|Stanford
|Our lady
|1993
|Southern California
|5-3
|Georgia
|Georgia
|1992
|Stanford
|5-0
|Our lady
|Georgia
|1991
|Southern California
|5-2
|Georgia
|Georgia
|1990
|Stanford
|5-2
|Tennessee
|Southern California
|1989
|Stanford
|5-3
|Georgia
|Georgia
|1988
|Stanford
|5-2
|LSU
|Georgia
|1987
|Georgia
|5-1
|UCLA
|Georgia
|1986
|Stanford
|5-2
|Peperdine
|Georgia
|1985
|Georgia
|5-1
|UCLA
|Georgia
|1984
|UCLA
|5-4
|Stanford
|Georgia
|1983
|Stanford
|5-4
|Southern Methodist
|Georgia
|1982
|UCLA
|5-1
|Peperdine
|Georgia
|1981
|Stanford
|5-1
|UCLA
|Georgia
|1980
|Stanford
|5-3
|California
|Georgia
|1979
|UCLA
|5-3
|Trinity (Tex.)
|Georgia
|1978
|Stanford
|6-3
|UCLA
|Georgia
|1977
|Stanford
|5-4
|Trinity (Tex.)
|Georgia
|1976
|Southern California, UCLA
|21
|Tex.-Pan American
|1975
|UCLA
|27-20
|Miami (Fla.)
|Tex.-Pan American
|1974
|Stanford
|30-25
|Southern California
|Southern California
|1973
|Stanford
|33-28
|Southern California
|Princeton
|1972
|Trinity (Tex.)
|36-30
|Stanford
|Georgia
|1971
|UCLA
|35-27
|Trinity (Tex.)
|Our lady
|1970
|UCLA
|26-22
|Trinity (Tex.), Rice
|Utah
|1969
|Southern California
|35-23
|UCLA
|Princeton
|1968
|Southern California
|31-23
|Rice
|Trinity (Tex.)
|1967
|Southern California
|28-23
|UCLA
|Southern Sick.
|1966
|Southern California
|27-23
|UCLA
|Miami (Fla.)
|1965
|UCLA
|31-13
|Miami (Fla.)
|UCLA
|1964
|Southern California
|26-25
|UCLA
|Michigan St.
|1963
|Southern California
|27-19
|UCLA
|Princeton
|1962
|Southern California
|22-12
|UCLA
|Stanford
|1961
|UCLA
|17-16
|Southern California
|Iowa St.
|1960
|UCLA
|18-8
|Southern California
|Washington
|1959
|Notre Dame, Tulane
|8
|Northwest
|1958
|Southern California
|13-9
|Stanford
|Navy
|1957
|Michigan
|10-9
|Tulan
|Utah
|1956
|UCLA
|15-14
|Southern California
|Kalamazoo
|1955
|Southern California
|12-7
|Texas
|North Carolina
|1954
|UCLA
|15-10
|Southern California
|Washington
|1953
|UCLA
|11-6
|California
|Syracuse
|1952
|UCLA
|11-5
|California, Southern California
|Northwest
|1951
|Southern California
|9-7
|Cincinnati
|Northwest
|1950
|UCLA
|11-5
|California, Southern California
|Texas
|1949
|San Francisco
|7-4
|Rollins, Tulane, Washington
|Texas
|1948
|Willem & Maria
|6-5
|San Francisco
|UCLA
|1947
|Willem & Maria
|10-4
|Rice
|UCLA
|1946
|Southern California
|9-6
|Willem & Maria
|Northwest
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/tennis-men/article/2024-05-18/2024-ncaa-di-mens-tennis-championships-selections-bracket-schedule
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 2024 NCAA DI Men's Tennis Championships: Squads, Brackets, Schedule
- Baseball splits DH and ends season triumphantly with victory over Queens in final
- EU Tusk denounces Erdogan's threat of new wave of refugees
- US official warns cellular network flaw being exploited for espionage
- Actor Dabney Coleman, Age 9 to 17 and Tootsie, Dies at 92 – NBC Connecticut
- Congress-AAP ties are opportunistic, one corrupt party covers for another: PM Modi
- Hong Kong actor Benny Chan criticized for wearing designer brands to temple
- Former local high school football player dies in shooting
- I'm a fashion editor obsessed with satin dresses
- Telugu actor Chandrakanth commits suicide after his co-star Pavithra Jayaram dies in a car accident
- Fully remote Google jobs available for May 2024
- GameStop meme shares soar on the back of a rollercoaster week in the stock market | BBC News