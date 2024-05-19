Connect with us

2024 NCAA DI Men's Tennis Championships: Squads, Brackets, Schedule

2024 NCAA DI Men's Tennis Championships: Squads, Brackets, Schedule

 


The 2024 NCAA DI Men's Tennis Championship kicked off with team selections on Monday, April 29, with the 64-team field announced. The individual championship participants (singles and doubles) were announced on April 30.

The final on-court action runs from the quarterfinals through the finals on May 16-25 at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The singles competition begins May 20 and the doubles competition begins May 21 in Stillwater.

2024 DI Men's Tennis Championships

Interactive team bracket |Click here to view the singles bracket|Click here to view the double bracket

2024 DI Men's Tennis Championships Schedule

All times in ET

Team Championship Schedule

National Championship | May 19

First round | Friday May 3

  • Memphis 4North Carolina 3
  • State of Oklahoma 4Vanderbilt1
  • Michigan4Binghamton 0
  • Michigan State 4Deventer 0
  • Middle Tennessee 4Georgia Tech 1
  • San Diego4, Baylor 1
  • Stanford4SMU 0
  • Chestnut brown 4, Peperdine 3
  • UCLA4LSU 3
  • (1) Ohio State 4, Cleveland is 0
  • (8) Columbia 4Quinnipiac 0
  • Alabama 4, Charlotte 1
  • Illinois 4, Toledo 1
  • VCU 4, Princeton2
  • South Carolina 4Old rule 1
  • UCF 4, Florida3
  • (12)Harvard4, Boston U. 0
  • (16) Mississippi State 4, State of Alabama 0
  • Arizona State 4, Georgia 3
  • (2)Texas4, Sacramento State 0
  • (7)Tennessee 4, ETSU 0
  • (11) Oklahoma4, UT Arlington 0
  • (9) Arizona4, Boise State 0
  • Cornell4, Arkansas 0
  • (3)Virginia 4, NJIT 0
  • (5)Kentucky4, DePaul 0
  • (10) State of Florida 4, North Florida 1
  • (13) Duke 4, UNC Asheville0
  • (14) NC State 4, UNC Wilmington0
  • (6) Wakebos 4,State of South Carolina 0
  • (4) TCU 4,UC Irvine 0
  • (15)Texas A&M 4,Rice 0

Second round | Saturday May 4

  • (8) Columbia 4,Michigan2
  • (10) Florida St. 4, UCF 1
  • (16) Mississippi St. 4, Middle Tennessee St. 0
  • (12)Harvard4, 0 Michigan St
  • Stanford4,(11) Oklahoma2
  • (9) Arizona4, Chestnut brown 0
  • (4) TCU 4, Cornell 0
  • (1) Ohio State 4, State of Oklahoma 1
  • (5)Kentucky4, Illinois 3
  • (13) Duke 4, Alabama 0
  • (3)Virginia 4, VCU 0
  • (7)Tennessee 4, Memphis 0
  • South Carolina 4, (14) NC State 3
  • (6) Wakebos 4, Arizona St. 3
  • (15)Texas A&M 4, San Diego2
  • (2)Texas4, UCLA 0

Super regional | May 10th

Super regionals | 11 May

Quarter-finals | May 16

Semi-finals | May 18

Singles/doubles championship schedule

  • May 20: Singles round of 64
  • May 21: Singles Round of 32; Doubles round of 32
  • May 22: Singles Round of 16; Doubles round of 16
  • May 23: Singles quarter-finals; Doubles quarter-finals
  • May 24: Singles semi-finals; Doubles semi-finals
  • May 25: National Singles Championship; Double National Championship.

April 29 Rewatch the selection show

April 30 Individual (singles and doubles) selection release

History of the DI Men's Tennis Championship

Virginia won back-to-back team titles in 2022 and 2023 and has six total in program history, which ranks third all-time. Southern California leads in program titles with 21; their last title win came in 2012. Check out the full championship history below:

YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE SECOND PLACE HOST
2023 Virginia 4-0 State of Ohio UCF
2022 Virginia 4-0 Kentucky Illinois
2021 Florida 4-1 Baylor UCF
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19
2019 Texas 4-1 Wake up forest UCF
2018 Wake up forest 4-2 State of Ohio Wake up forest
2017 Virginia 4-2 North Carolina Georgia
2016 Virginia 4-1 Oklahoma Tulsa
2015 Virginia 4-1 Oklahoma Baylor
2014 Southern California 4-2 Oklahoma Georgia
2013 Virginia 4-3 UCLA Illinois
2012 Southern California 4-2 Virginia Georgia
2011 Southern California 4-3 Virginia Stanford
2010 Southern California 4-2 Tennessee Georgia
2009 Southern California 4-1 Ohio St. Texas A&M
2008 Georgia 4-2 Texas Tulsa
2007 Georgia 4-0 Illinois Georgia
2006 Peperdine 4-2 Georgia Stanford
2005 UCLA 4-3 Baylor Texas A&M
2004 Baylor 4-0 UCLA Tulsa, Okla
2003 Illinois 4-3 Vanderbilt Georgia
2002 Southern California 4-1 Georgia Texas A&M
2001 Georgia 4-1 Tennessee Georgia
2000 Stanford 4-0 Va. Commonwealth Georgia
1999 Georgia 4-3 UCLA Georgia
1998 Stanford 4-0 Georgia Georgia
1997 Stanford 4-0 Georgia UCLA
1996 Stanford 4-1 UCLA Georgia
1995 Stanford 4-0 Mississippi Georgia
1994 Southern California 4-3 Stanford Our lady
1993 Southern California 5-3 Georgia Georgia
1992 Stanford 5-0 Our lady Georgia
1991 Southern California 5-2 Georgia Georgia
1990 Stanford 5-2 Tennessee Southern California
1989 Stanford 5-3 Georgia Georgia
1988 Stanford 5-2 LSU Georgia
1987 Georgia 5-1 UCLA Georgia
1986 Stanford 5-2 Peperdine Georgia
1985 Georgia 5-1 UCLA Georgia
1984 UCLA 5-4 Stanford Georgia
1983 Stanford 5-4 Southern Methodist Georgia
1982 UCLA 5-1 Peperdine Georgia
1981 Stanford 5-1 UCLA Georgia
1980 Stanford 5-3 California Georgia
1979 UCLA 5-3 Trinity (Tex.) Georgia
1978 Stanford 6-3 UCLA Georgia
1977 Stanford 5-4 Trinity (Tex.) Georgia
1976 Southern California, UCLA 21 Tex.-Pan American
1975 UCLA 27-20 Miami (Fla.) Tex.-Pan American
1974 Stanford 30-25 Southern California Southern California
1973 Stanford 33-28 Southern California Princeton
1972 Trinity (Tex.) 36-30 Stanford Georgia
1971 UCLA 35-27 Trinity (Tex.) Our lady
1970 UCLA 26-22 Trinity (Tex.), Rice Utah
1969 Southern California 35-23 UCLA Princeton
1968 Southern California 31-23 Rice Trinity (Tex.)
1967 Southern California 28-23 UCLA Southern Sick.
1966 Southern California 27-23 UCLA Miami (Fla.)
1965 UCLA 31-13 Miami (Fla.) UCLA
1964 Southern California 26-25 UCLA Michigan St.
1963 Southern California 27-19 UCLA Princeton
1962 Southern California 22-12 UCLA Stanford
1961 UCLA 17-16 Southern California Iowa St.
1960 UCLA 18-8 Southern California Washington
1959 Notre Dame, Tulane 8 Northwest
1958 Southern California 13-9 Stanford Navy
1957 Michigan 10-9 Tulan Utah
1956 UCLA 15-14 Southern California Kalamazoo
1955 Southern California 12-7 Texas North Carolina
1954 UCLA 15-10 Southern California Washington
1953 UCLA 11-6 California Syracuse
1952 UCLA 11-5 California, Southern California Northwest
1951 Southern California 9-7 Cincinnati Northwest
1950 UCLA 11-5 California, Southern California Texas
1949 San Francisco 7-4 Rollins, Tulane, Washington Texas
1948 Willem & Maria 6-5 San Francisco UCLA
1947 Willem & Maria 10-4 Rice UCLA
1946 Southern California 9-6 Willem & Maria Northwest

