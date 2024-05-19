Forged in the fire of Jacques Lemaire's “defense first” philosophy, the Minnesota Wild have spent nearly two decades building a well-deserved reputation for stingy defense. They also had an even more deserved reputation for being boring. Since Kirill Kaprizov arrived in 2020, they have bucked that trend to some extent, ranking 9th in goals per game in 2020-21 and 5th in 2021-22.

It was something special when the Wild combined that defensive reputation with superstar scoring in 2021-2022. Kaprizov, Kevin Fiala and Mats Zuccarello pounded their opponents into attack, finishing 16th in goals allowed per match. They finished in the top five of the NHL with 113 standings points.

In the ensuing seasons, the pillars of Minnesota's defensive identity have been eroded. Alex Goligoski and Jon Merrill played key roles on the 21-22 squad, but now spend most of their time in the press box. Matt Dumba left in the 2023 offseason, taking his physical presence with him. Going back even further, the Wild acquired Ryan Suter in 2021. While he isn't the most popular name in town, acquiring Suter was in the family's best interest. team culture and salary cap space more than his on-ice performance.

Zach Bogosian, Declan Chisholm and Brock Faber became Minnesota's defensive replacements. Chisholm is fun to watch and performs his role well, but he is primarily a role player. Although he performed well in his first full-time action, he is already 24. It is rare for a player to join the NHL so late and develop into a top-four defenseman.

Bogosian has also been good in his minutes this season. However, his performances in 2023/24 were his best in the past three years, and he turns 34 in July.

That usually signals regression is coming, and his play between 2021 and 2023 barely met the threshold of an NHL roster. These types of long shots usually become a lightning rod for fan criticism. Examples from 23-24 are Goligoski, Merrill and Marcus Johansson.

That leaves Faber a lot of leeway. But even if he develops into a player who can make up for what the Wild lost in their role players, that won't be enough. Minnesota's other top-four defensemen appear to be regression candidates.

Brodin, Middleton and Spurgeon each have a story that makes them seem eternal. Spurgeon is the unstoppable underdog. He is probably the best active NHL defenseman playing at or under 59 and one of the top 20 defensemen in the league regardless of height. Jake Middleton is the recoil. His parents raised him as a laborer, and in the off-season he worked as a bricklayer. Perhaps that is why it was built as a stone outbuilding. Then there is the smooth-skating Swedish prodigy Jonas Brodin.

Minnesota's top three feels like an institution, but it's almost past its expiration date. Next season, Brodin will be 31, Middleton will be 29, and Spurgeon will be 35 in November. That may not sound very old, but these guys will almost certainly regress. Based on research by HockeyViz.comThe offensive, defensive and short peak of defenders comes at 22, 25 and 27 years respectively.

There is little hope that these three players will age gracefully. They've all had injury problems before.

Brodin suffered two injuries last season. He had a upper body injurywhich kept him out of action for about a month, and an apparent one leg injury where his knee twisted up underneath him. Speculatively, this is concerning in the long term due to the potential for ligament damage, which could impact his skating.

Spurgeon started last season with one shoulder injury he was injured in a preseason game. It was much more worrying then hip and back surgery. As exceptional as Spurgeon played before the procedure, major surgery for any athlete at this age is a concern now and in the future.

It's hard to guess how recurring Middletons is upper body injury from the end of last season perhaps, but The Athletics reported that he had a knee injury that was cleared after the season. Knee problems often have persistent consequences after treatment and recur more often than with the average injury. Additionally, his physical style of hockey does not bode well for avoiding the nicks and bruises that come with his lunch pail style of play.

Injuries are a double-edged sword. It's not just that harder to return of injuries later in life, but there are indications in all sports that injuries are the cause primary cause of age-related decline.

Returning a late defense corps wouldn't be a problem if the Wild were in the throes of a Stanley Cup window. However, they are coming off an 87-point season with a roster that consistently loses in the first round.

Even with the addition of a second-line winger and better health, the Wild are not a Stanley Cup contender in 2024-2025. By the time this roster gets a chance to compete, this top four won't be the best anymore Infinite stones more. It'll be Brock Faber and some old guys.

The chance that reinforcements will arrive by then is also not great. Minnesota has only drafted two defensemen in the first round in the last decade: Carson Lambos in 2021 and Filip Johansson in 2018. Even more shocking, they've only drafted three other defensemen in rounds two or three: Ryan ORourke (2nd round, 2020) , Louie Belpedio (3rd round, 2014) and Daemon Hunt (3rd round, 2020). None of these players expect to become a top defender, leaving a gaping hole in Faber's left column in the longer term.

All of this puts a real damper on the exciting forward line that is poised to breakout in the next two to three seasons. Even if the front office scores 1,000 points by re-signing Kaprizov, adding a second-line forward this offseason, acquiring Danila Yurov and developing Marat Khusnutdinov and Liam Ohgren, someone has to defend the net front. Jesper Wallstedt should also become an elite goalkeeper.

Do not you believe me? Let's take a look at the playoff teams that carry a cornerstone defender. The best case scenario is the New York Rangers with Adam Fox. After Fox, their top six players are five forwards and goaltender Igor Shesterkin, one of the top five goaltenders in the NHL.

There is no other perfect analogy, although the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks are close. They have three or four elite forwards, and each had a goaltender who played incredibly well during the regular season in Linus Ullmark and Thatcher Demko, respectively.

Each of these playoff candidates is fighting for their lives in the basement. Jake Sanderson of the Ottawa Senators, Vince Dunn of the Seattle Kraken, Zack Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Noah Dobson of the New York Islanders posted great all-around numbers in The athletics player analysis model. However, no one had a real shot at a Stanley Cup by the time April came around.

At this point, it seems impossible for the Wild to reclaim that boring defensive identity. Why would they? The 2020s have brought fans arguably the best hockey in franchise history. Without that identity, however, Minnesota won't just have to make a series of front office moves.

They have to reinvent their identity.