Power, Cozens leads Canada to victory over Finland in the men's hockey world





Owen Power had a goal and two assists as defending champion Canada remained undefeated at the Hockey World Cup on Saturday in Prague by beating Finland 5-3. Dylan Cozens with a goal and an assist Brandon Tanev, and Brandon Hagel also scored before Dawson Mercer added an insurance goal into an empty net. Captain John Tavares added two assists and netminder Jordan Binnington made 29 saves. Hagel tapped in a feed from Tavares with 8:28 to go to give Canada a 4-3 lead, its first of the game. Canada trailed 2-0 and 3-2 in the game. WATCH |Brandon Hagel scores the go-ahead goal in Canada's victory over Finland: Brandon Hagel scores the go-ahead goal in Canada's victory over Finland Brandon Hagel buried a pass from John Tavares to put Canada ahead in an eventual 5-3 victory over Finland in the preliminary round of the World Hockey Championship in Prague. 'Maybe we underestimated it [Finland]a little bit at first, but our response was incredible,” Hagel said. “We were able to come back, take care of business and from that point on we really took over the game. “It's a different game when you come to the world championship. A lot of these teams play together more often, and they play a different style than what we see.” [in North America]but it's something we've been able to adapt to quickly.” Jesse Puljujarvi scored twice and Valtteri Puustinen added another goal for Finland. Harri Sateri stopped 17 shots. Canada joined Switzerland in second place in Group A, one point behind leaders the Czech Republic. All three places in the play-off round. Canada meets Switzerland on Sunday. “I liked the way we fought back (from 2-0 down),” head coach André Tourigny said. “The guys came out hard, won puck battles and responded really well. “The team showed a lot of pride and character, and our boys played with a lot of emotion. All in all, it was a great performance and we have a lot to be proud of.” Sweden and Switzerland romp to victories In other matches on Saturday, Sweden defeated a five-minute major before scoring three goals in the space of 26 seconds in the middle period, helping Latvia pull away in a 7-2 win and a place in the play-off round. The Swedes, who have not trailed in the tournament, maintained their perfect record through five matches to lead Group B. Latvia tied the score at 2-2 in the second inning in Ostrava, but failed to capitalize after Rasmus Dahlin was given a 5-minute major and a game misconduct charge. The Buffalo Sabers defender opened the scoring for Sweden in the first period. Fabian Zetterlund of the San Jose Sharks then scored twice in a span of 17 seconds. Nine seconds later, Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek scored to make it 5-2. Wild teammate Marcus Johansson had a goal and two assists. In Prague, Switzerland sealed a place in the play-off round with an 8-0 defeat to Denmark. Los Angeles Kings winger Kevin Fiala scored two goals and had an assist. New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier opened the scoring and added two assists, putting the Danes in danger of not advancing. The win moved unbeaten Switzerland to the top of Group A with 14 points.

