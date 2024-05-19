Cricket Club swimming pool needs repairs, ask community for help





According to the treasurer of the Cricket Pool Club, the price for all the necessary repairs runs into several hundred thousand dollars.

POWELL, Tenn. A beloved part of the Powell community is in desperate need of repairs. The Cricket club swimming pool shows signs of wear and tear and will cost a lot of money to repair. According to Cricket Pool Club treasurer Brittany Alexander, the pool has been around for almost 60 years. And now it needs upgrades. “We need major repairs, we're in the middle of that right now,” Alexander said. “We're looking at $16,000 to $18,000 worth of repairs this season alone.” Alexander said when it comes to all the repairs needed to bring the pool up to date, the price could reach several hundred thousand dollars. “To completely redo the whole thing, make it ADA accessible, do a refit of all our major systems and pretty much retool everything, we're looking at about $250,000 to $300,000,” she said. A single membership costs $150 and family memberships cost $275 per season. Alexander said this is $25 more than last year for both levels. She said the increase is because the account balance is being used to pay for repairs. Alexander said costs for pool chemicals and other repairs have also increased, and there was a leak in 2023 that led to a high water bill. The locks are changed and new keys are handed out every summer, which is also a cost item, according to Alexander. She said the club has money but relies on donations to stay open. To raise money for these repairs, the Cricket Club is raising money in a variety of ways, from a GoFundMe to selling T-shirts to movie nights. Checks can also be sent to Cricket Club Pool PO Box 76, Powell, Tennessee 37849. “We're going to set up a projector setup and you don't have to be a member to attend,” Alexander said. “[We] will charge a small fee for this, will provide popcorn and a projector and it will benefit the community. And we'll probably have that every weekend.” Alexander said it is important to save the pool because it means a lot to the nearly 200 families who use it every year. “People love it,” she said. “It's a community treasure that has been around for years and we would absolutely hate to lose it.” According to the swimming pool club, it should open in the first weeks of June. Although the pool is located in the Broadacres neighborhood, Alexander said you don't have to live in that neighborhood to become a member. “Everyone is welcome,” she said. “They don't have to live in the Broadacres area at all. We have people who live in all the surrounding areas and are returning members every year.”

