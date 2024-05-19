Cam Newton cites Draymond Green's college football days in NFL-NBA debate – NBC Sports Bay Area and California





Former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton is convinced that the toughness of the NBA doesn't compare to the toughness of the NFL – and he used Warriors star Draymond Green as an example to make his argument. Speaking about his latest “4th and 1 podcastNewton laid out his reasoning for why playing on the court requires a level of perseverance not found in even the strongest NBA players, citing Green's performance during Michigan State's 2011 spring game to prove a point . It's a different kind of tough, it's a contact sport, Newton said. Man, your block would be taken off. [Ive seen] this recording, [and] I couldn't wait to talk about it, but we [saw] what Draymond Green, a tough guy in the NBA, was doing, and granted, that was when Michigan State really wasn't very good. Let's just keep it to a penny. At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, there's no arguing that Green has the build for both the hardwood and the court, which the forward proved more than a decade ago when he wore jersey No. 83 and committed lined up tight for the Spartans. For Newton, however, it doesn't just take a specific build to get into the NFL. Now when I talk about could LeBron play at Alabama, could Zion (Williamson) play at Alabama, could some of those guys like Anthony Edwards play in a Power 5 SEC and be a threat? Newton added. I'm talking about someone you need to prepare for. Granted, these people are over 6 feet tall. I don't even know if LeBron would play receiver, let's put it that way. His physique is what Jadeveon Clowney is, and what JJ Watt is. Do you see what I'm saying? In Green's only on-court appearance, the four-time NBA champion was called for a false start on his first play and was fouled at the line (but drew a pass interference call) on his second. Perhaps it wasn't Green's best first (and only) impression on a football field, but he ended up being like very few trying to become a two-sport athlete at Michigan State, which Newton said would have been impossible at the professional level. What I will tell you is that there aren't 30 basketball players who can step into the National Football League and be a threat. They can play, but they talked about being a threat, Newton said. I also agree with you in saying that there certainly aren't 30 football players who can enter the NBA and be a threat and not one player. Can they form a team? Yes. Now that he has had an illustrious career, one that is nevertheless filled with many exciting, difficult moments, Green can afford to give his football career a second chance and prove Newton wrong. After all, he's known for wanting to prove he's one of the NBA's few remaining bad boys. Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

