Tennessee women's tennis advances to the Final Four for the first time since 2002





Tennessee women's tennis will play in the NCAA Final Four for the first time since 2002. The No. 16 seed Lady Vols upset No. 8 seed UCLA in a 4-3 win Friday night in Stillwater, Oklahoma. UT is the lowest seed to reach the semifinals since the 64-team era began in 1999, and it is the first double-digit seed to reach the Final Four since 2018. It is only the second time in program history that Tennessee (22- 7) went to the Final Four. “I'm so incredibly happy and proud,” said Tennessee coach Alison Ojeda. “We've said all year long that there's just something really special about this group. Not only are they good, but they have a togetherness that allows them to take each other's performances to the next level. That's what you're seeing tonight from start to finish.” I couldn't be happier for these guys.” Tennessee advances to the semifinals, where it will face No. 13 seed Texas A&M on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET). Friday's win was the first in program history against UCLA and lifted the Lady Vols to 22 wins, their most in a season under Ojeda. The last time Tennessee was in the Final Four, Ojeda was a senior on the team. Tennessee dropped the doubles point to the Bruins, with Lauren Anzalotta and Catherine Aulia being the only pair to earn a victory. But then the Lady Vols posted four singles wins to win the match, the last point a dramatic finish for Sofia Cabezas. Alana Wolfberg was the first to win in singles, 6-0 and 6-3. Elza Tomase followed with a win in three sets (6-2, 1-6, 7-5). Catherine Aulia also won in three sets (4-6, 6-0, 6-3), and she won 12 of her last 15 games after losing the first set. Cabezas won a three-set match to secure the victory. She lost the first set 4-6, but then recovered to defeat Tian Fangram, the reigning NCAA singles champion. Cabezas won the second two sets 7-6(4) and 6-3. “I'm just so proud of my team,” Cabezas said. “I won the last point, but this was a team effort. I did it for them. I love playing for them. This is huge. I love the team effort. It's special. I just want to keep playing longer. wants to keep playing and having fun. I can't wait to compete again tomorrow (Saturday).” Cora Hallcovers University of Tennessee women's athletics. Email her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter@corahall. If you enjoy Coras coverage,consider a digital subscriptionwhich gives you access to everything.

