Massachusetts Rowing places second at the A-10 Championship with five boats earning medals





Full results AMHERST, Mass. -All five Massachusetts boats earned medals and the team finished second overall Saturday at the 2024 Atlantic 10 Rowing Championship on the Cooper River in Pennsauken, New Jersey. Massachusetts (46 points) finished just five points behind Rhode Island (51 points), while George Washinton finished third (45 points). “A-10s always bring out the best and today was no different,” said the head coach Eric Carcich said: “With beautiful conditions for the championship on Saturday, this team took the opportunity to take another step towards the top of the A-10. Achieving five medals in five races is never easy and we are so proud of this unit that achieved this. The B4 set the tone early with a huge win that started a parade of gold medals in the 3V8 and the V4. The JV fought hard to earn a huge silver medal in a very competitive field. At the end of the day our V8 threw everything they had into the final getting a bronze medal and placing us as a team in second place. This is one place better than last year and one step away from the top. Ultimately we are training to win, but we also have to recognize progress. We've made huge strides internally and this team has been truly phenomenal to work with. We're young and we're eager to take the final step to the top of the mountain to thank our five seniors for the legacy they will leave behind. This group of seniors has started the championship train and we will work hard to finish it.” The Varsity 4, consisting of Kaia Miranda (Cox), Livia Ivanicki , Heidi Biedenkapp , Fiona Murphy And Grace White took gold in the grand final, finishing in a time of 7:39.62, beating second place Saint Joseph's (7:44.487). The second Varsity 8, consisting of AJ Prahl (Cox), Arden Ross , Sarah Happs , Alexis Harvell , Sloane Yurcisin , Elle Decatur , Sara Baule , Phoebe Gallagher And Katie Salt took silver in the grand final, finishing in a time of 6:59.77, just 4.17 seconds behind Rhode Island. The Varsity 8, consisting of Alison Toon (Cox), Primrose Carrigan , Jacuzzi heaven , Rosie Turnbull , Angel Zsofia , Rylie Wake , Sonya Mazrimas , Teagan Blue Kelli Järvoja took bronze in the grand final, finishing in a time of 7:00.139. In the remaining non-scoring races, Massachusetts' Third Varsity 8 took first (7:22.861), as did the Second Varsity 4 (8:04.765). At the end of the races, four UMass rowers earned All-Conference honors, including Kolaga, Turnbull, Jacuzzi and Harvell. FIRST TEAM Bridget Abbott, Duquesne Brooke Gould, Fordham Alexa Nealy, George Washington Flannery Dunn, George Washington Bridget McGuinn, La Salle Alison Toon UMass Rosie Turnbull UMass Nicole Jones, Rhode Island Beth Nordstrom, Rhode Island Catie Castle, Rhode Island Riley McDade, St. Joseph's Church SECOND TEAM Annika Roush, Dayton Maya Gunz, Fordham Ellie Lewis, Fordham Ava Northen, George Mason Mary Grace Konopka, George Washington Madison Hintze, La Salle Jacuzzi heaven UMass Alexis Harvell UMass Emma Bardhardt, Rhode Island Farah Konschak, St. Joseph's Church To score TEAM V8 2V8 Q4 TOTAL URI 27 18 6 51 UMass 21 16 9 46 G.W 24 14 7 45 Fordham 18 10 5 33 The room 15 12 2 29 Saint Joseph 12 6 8 26 Duquesne 9 8 4 21 Mason 6 2 3 11 Dayton 3 4 0 7 Setups in Massachusetts First Varsity Eight O Second Varsity Eight O Third Varsity Eight c Kolaga, Ali c Prahl, AJ c Scally, Amanda 8 Carrigan, Primrose 8 Ross, Arden 8 Jasmine, Nicole 7 Jacuzzi, heaven 7 Thank goodness, Sara 7 Galinski, Katia 6 Turnbull, Rosie 6 Decatur, Elle 6 Henry, Jourdan 5 Angel, Zsofia 5 Yurcisin, Sloane 5 Zadvinskiy, Olivia 4 Wake up, Rylie 4 Harvell, Alexis 4 Mills, Chloe 3 Mazrimas, Sonya 3 Timmerman, Laurens 3 Menner, Olivia 2 Blue, Tegan 2 Gallagher, Phoebe 2 Morse, Gianna 1 Jarvoja, Kelli 1 Baule, Sara 1 Picard, Ashley O First Varsity Four O Second Varsity Four c Miranda, Kaia c LaVigna, Sara 4 Ivanicki, Liv 4 Kuntz, Lily 3 Biedenkapp, Heidi 3 Salt, Katja 2 Murphy, Fiona 2 Pye, Felicity 1 White, mercy 1 Foreman, Darcy

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umassathletics.com/news/2024/5/18/massachusetts-rowing-places-second-at-the-atlantic-10-championship The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos