Eyes on Beckenham in second XI championship match





Kent Second XI lost their four-day Second View the video scorecard Wicketkeeper Richardson took six catches, behind the stumps, in the visitors' first innings, going on to score 51 as Kent Seconds chased a victory target of 292. South African-born New Zealand cricketer Severin, who plays for Hayes, in the Kent Cricket League, scored a half-century in both Kent innings. The Kent squad was changed midway through the match, with four players, captain, Marcus ORiordan, and bowlers, George Garrett, Grant Stewart and Hamid Qadri, all leaving to join the first-team squad, for the provincial championship match against , Somerset, in Taunton, Tawanda Muyeye takes over as skipper. Sussex also made some changes, including a fleeting cameo appearance, on the final day of the match for just six overs, from England fast bowler Joffra Archer, who was returning to fitness after a long-term injury. In a fiery spell of six overs, he took 1 for 11 before bowing out of the match. In their first innings, Sussex Seconds scored 311, Daniel Ibrahim 85, with 10 fours, Zak Lion-Cachet 66, George Ealham 46, Archie Lenham 41. Jas Singh 3 for 41, Hamidullah Qadri 3 for 56. Kent Seconds were bowled out in their first innings for 254, trailing 57, Severin 74, with nine boundaries, Academy student Olly Curtiss, 11 boundaries, in an innings of 69 runs, Joe Campbell 4 for 48. Lion-Catchet made his second half-century of the match 75, in Sussex's second innings declared 234 for 6, Archie Lenham 69 not out, Jas Singh 3 for 71. Kent Seconds had all of the final day to achieve their winning target but fell just short, bowling for 265, Severin 68, with 10 fours, Richardson 51, with six and a half dozen boundaries, Lenham 3 for 31. View the video scorecard Kent Seconds now begin their Second Admission is free for members and supporters. By Peter Burrowes Vitality Blast is back in June and July! The most exciting form of county cricket international T20 & Hundred stars can be seen supporting county sides in a format that usually lasts around three hours, the perfect sporting night out! Buy your T20 tickets here Gather your squad for a variety of Friday evening socials in June and July and enjoy discounts on tickets for groups of six or more!

