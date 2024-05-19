Ohio State Men's Tennis suffers a heartbreaking 4-2 loss to TCU in the NCAA semifinals

Ohio State men's tennis dropped the wheels off midway through the NCAA semifinals on Saturday afternoon.

Playing in front of a sea of ​​scarlet in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the top-seeded Buckeyes looked pretty easy in doubles before falling apart in singles. After taking the doubles point, Ohio State suffered a heartbreaking 4-2 loss to No. 4 seed TCU in the NCAA semifinals as the Horned Frogs got revenge after the Buckeyes won the 2023 semifinals match.

Ohio State dominated the first hour before TCU flipped the switch and dominated the next two hours. Although the Buckeyes fought back in the final portion of the match, which lasted nearly four hours, it wasn't enough after OSU dug itself into too big of a hole early in the singles matches.

Doubles matches

State of Ohio TCU Result No. 3 Robert Cash/JJ Tracy No. 63 Jake Fearnley/Pedro Vives L, 4-6 No. 49 Andrew Lutschaunig/Justin Boulais Sebastian Gorzny/Jack Pinnington W, 6-3 Cannon Kinglsey/Jack Anthrop Duncan Chan/Lui Maxted W, 7-6 (7-4)

The first match of the day was the only setback in doubles. Robert Cash and JJ Tracy went down early 2-0, before the evening ended 2-2 and again 4-4. But TCU's Jake Fearnley and Pedro Vives had the momentum from the start and took the win, 6-4.

Andrew Lutschaunig and Justin Boulais then put the Buckeyes on the scoreboard. With the score tied at 2-2, the Ohio State pair took care of business the rest of the way and earned a 6-3 win.

Cannon Kingsley and Jack Anthrop gave the Buckeyes the doubles point in the most exciting doubles match of the afternoon. In a back-and-forth affair, AsOSU scored first, then the Buckeyes and TCU traded back-and-forth before Ohio State won 7-6.

After getting the first point of the match in doubles, the singles weren't as easy for the Buckeyes. TCU won four of the six opening sets en route to winning four of the five completed singles matches.

Singles matches

State of Ohio TCU Result No. 34 Justin Boulais No. 13 Jack Pinnington L: 4-6, 5-7 No. 17 Gun Kingsley No. 7 Jake Fearnley L: 5-7, 7-5, 2-6 No. 19 JJ Tracy No. 73 Pedro Vives Incomplete: 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 4-3 No. 30 Jack Anthrop No. 78 He Maxted W: 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 Alexander Bernard No. 77 Sebastian Gorzny L: 3-6, 4-6 Robert Cash Tomas Jirousek L: 6-1, 2-6, 5-7

In one of the two singles matches where TCU was the better ranked player, Boulais dropped the first set at 4-6. He led 2-1 early before Jack Pinnington of the Horned Frogs took a 4-2 lead and never looked back. In the second set, Boulais took a 5–3 lead before Pinnington dominated the rest of the way, winning the set 7–5 to win in straight sets.

Kingsley lost his first set 5-7, after leading 5-4. He managed to force a third set after winning the second set back and forth 7-5. However, the third set was never really close, as Kilingsley lost the final set 6-2.

After leading 4-1 and 5-2 in the first set, Tracy took his foot off the gas pedal and let Vives back into the match, as TCU eventually took the set, 7-6 (7-5). Tracy turned things around and took care of business the rest of the way, winning the second set 6-3 before going ahead 4-3 in the third set, a set that remained unfinished as TCU already had four singles matches had won to beat OSU.

Jack Anthrop won the first singles set of the afternoon at Ohio State 6-3 after taking an early 5-1 lead. But Maxted answered right back to win the second set 6-3, a set the Horned Frogs led from start to finish after taking a dominant 5-1 lead. Anthrop was able to regain its rhythm and win the third set 7-5, a set it trailed 3-4 at the half, to win the match. It was the only win of the day for the Buckeyes in singles play.

Alexander Bernard fell 4-0 early in his first set before TCU's Sebastain Gorzny won the set 6-3. He then lost the second set 6–4, losing in straight sets.

Cash, meanwhile, had no problem in the first set, taking an early 5-1 lead before easily winning the set 6-1. After making it look easy in the first set, Cash fell in the second set, the Buckeye falling behind early 4-1 in the second set before losing the set 6-2. Leading 5-3 in the third set, Cash dropped the wheels and lost the set 7-5, losing the match.

Ohio State, which has made the semifinals eight times since 2009, is still seeking its first NCAA championship in program history, a drought that will continue into next season.