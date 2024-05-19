Paris now only 100 days away, but Pattaya the immediate focus





Now, on Sunday, May 19, it is 100 days before the first ball is hit in anger at the table tennis events at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games; of more immediate concern is to be present to celebrate the occasion. Performed from Thursday 23 to Saturday 25 May during the World Qualification Tournament in Pattaya, Thailand; There is one place available in Paris in each of the eleven men's singles events; a total of 10 in the counterpart women's singles, combining classes 1-2. Fierce competition beckons, an understatement, being a Paralympian is an achievement in itself; it offers a special status; earning a medal means a place among the most famous of the most respected. Furthermore, the quality of Pattaya's entry underlines the progress made in Para table tennis in recent years. The Czech Ivan Karabec is one of the most experienced Para players. He won gold in the men's class 10 at the 2000 Sydney Paralympic Games, but if he wants to be in Paris he needs to win in Pattaya. There is also a Tokyo 2020 gold medalist on staff, but very different; Chris Ryan led the Great Britain wheelchair rugby team to the top prize. With attention turning to table tennis, he was silver medalist in Class 2 men's singles in Brazil earlier this year. To be present in consecutive Games in different sports would be an achievement. Furthermore, Chris Ryan represents a strong British entry in the wheelchair classes. In addition, Tom Matthews (Class 1), a silver medalist earlier this year in Slovenia, is participating, as is Jack Hunter Spivey (Class 5), bronze medalist in Tokyo. Good form this year from Tom Matthews, the same goes for a host of players scheduled for Pattaya. The Frenchman Sylvan Noel (class 3) and the Slovakian Peter Mihalik (class 4) compete. Sylvain Noel won in Kazakhstan in March; in January Peter Mihalik came second in Egypt. Meanwhile, the men's singles standing classes present a very similar scenario, with in-form players aiming for a place in Paris. Chilean Matias Pino (class 6) won in Montenegro, Iurii Nozdrunov, an independent athlete (class 9) prevailed in Kazakhstan, as did Poland's Maciej Makajew (class 11). One step lower, Poland's Michal Diesler (class 7) came second in Montenegro, a finish that applied to Chile's Manuel Echavaguren (class 10) in both Egypt and Kazakhstan, but also to Spaniard Eduardo Cuesta (class 11) in Poland. Not to be forgotten: Hungary's Andras Csonka (class 8), silver medalist at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, will also compete in the standing classes for men's singles in Pattaya. Notable names in the men's singles service; the same goes for the women's singles. Gold medalists earlier this year, Nadejda Pushpasheva (Class 2) and Elena Litvinenko (Class 8), both independent athletes will be on duty in Pattaya, as will Iraq's Hadeel Al-Waeli (Class 3), Britain's Megan Shackleton (Class 4) . ) and Israel's Caroline Tabib (class 5). Nadejda Pushpasheva and Elena Litvinenko both won in Kazakhstan, Hadeel Al-Waeli in Jordan, Caroline Tabib in Poland, Megan Shackleton in the United States and Brazil. Impressive performances, names to note, such as those of the Romanian Camelia Ciripan (class 6), the Argentinian Gizelle Muoz (class 7), Olga Komleva-Gorshkaleva (class 9), an independent athlete, in addition to the Japanese Nozomi Nakamura (class 10 ) and the Czech Republic Denisa Makurova (class 11). They all achieved a podium finish earlier this year. Camelia Ciripan and Denisa Makurova achieved silver in Poland, the same finish went for Gizelle Muoz in Brazil and for Olga Komleva-Gorshkaleva in Kazakhstan; Nozomi Nakamura was a bronze medalist in Spain. Valuable names, in Pattaya, joy or heartbreak. 2024 Paralympic World Qualifying Tournament – Schedule and Results 2024 Paralympic World Qualifying Tournament YouTube

