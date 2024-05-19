Bodendorf's 10 Ks helps baseball even series





Next game: in Long Beach State 05-19-2024 | 10:00 am HT ESPN Honolulu Be able to. 19 (Sun) / 10:00 HT bee Long Beach State History LONG BEACH, California. Harrison Bodendorf put in an incredible effort out of the bullpen with 10 strikeouts over the final four innings and helped the Hawai'i baseball team tie the series at Long Beach State with a 7-2 win Saturday night. A day after their nation-leading 11-game winning streak was snapped, the 'Bows bounced right back behind Bodendorf's career-high 10 strikeouts over four innings with just one run and three hits allowed. Only five batters put the ball in play against the southpaw, while he recorded 10 of his 12 outs via punchout. The Rainbow Warriors got on the board first, scoring a pair of two-out runs in the third inning. Jake Tsukada broke the ice with a two-out RBI knock to score Elijah Ickes for Austin Machado delivered a runscoring double to left field to make it 2-0. The Dirtbags got on the board with a run in the bottom of the third, but UH separated again in the fifth with two more runs. Machado delivered his second RBI of the day with an earlier one-out single Dallas Duarte came through with a two-out runscoring single to make it 4-1. Each team scored a run in the eighth inning to make it 5-2 heading into the ninth when UH added a pair of insurance runs thanks to a two-out error, allowing a pair of runs to be scored. Randy Abshier got the start and pitched four innings with five strikeouts while giving up one unearned run. The run came in the third inning and snapped his scoreless innings streak at 15.1 innings, but he still hasn't given up an earned run in 17.1 consecutive frames. Itsuki Takemoto replaced Abshier in the fifth and worked a scoreless frame to earn the victory. Machado led the way offensively, going 3-for-5 with his two RBIs, while Tsukada added a three-hit day of his own, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Duarte posted a multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-5 with a run batted in and Donahue worked three walks and scored a run. The 'Bows wrap up their series against the Dirtbags on Sunday at 10am HT.

