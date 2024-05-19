Sports
From broken necks to state and other rockford tennis results
Hononegah sophomore Braden Monson will stand out again, and this time as section champion.
He was the only Rockford-area champion of four local sections on Saturday, but two other local players were likely bigger news.
Guilford junior Santiago Herrera, who broke his neck playing hockey in November, not only returned to the courts surprisingly quickly, he also made it known after switching from singles to doubles. He and partner Altan Griffeth finished third in the Class 2A Guilford Sectional, rolling over top team East Moline United 6-1, 6-1 in their final match.
More:Inside Guilford Boys tennis player Santiago Herrera's return from a broken neck
And Rockford Lutheran senior Ben Temple made a bid to earn a top-16 seed at state by upsetting Sterling's Brecken Peterson in the Class 1A Freeport Sectional. Peterson finished 3-2 at State last year and was one of the final 32 players standing before being eliminated in the fourth consolation round.
Temple had lost to Peterson twice before, once last year and earlier this year.
The first time I lost 0-6, 4-5, which I thought was pretty good, Temple said.
But Temple has improved dramatically this year. He showed that early in the season by losing 14-12 to Peterson in a 10-point super tiebreak after splitting the first two sets. Temple dropped the first set in Saturday's semifinals but rallied to win 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).
That was my first win on a 7 UTR, Temple said of Peterson's Universal Tennis Rating. That told me I can push myself to compete at that level.
Temple lost to Rock Island Alleman junior Nicholas Patrick in the finals, 6-1, 6-0. But that was a good thing: Patrick is a two-time Class 1A state champion. He defeated Rockford Christians Finley Buelte in the finals as a freshman. Last year, Patrick lost a total of five matches in 10 sets at the state level before the finals.
“I've never had a double bagel,” Temple said. I thought it was going to happen. The fact that it didn't keep my life streak going was pretty amazing.
More:How this tennis champion from Rockford got so much better in one year
Lutheran coach Nick Born praised Temple's mental game in defeating Peterson in a match that lasted two hours.
Mentally, he became more aggressive and just started playing his game after a slow start in that first set, Born said. Once he got it in gear, it played well all-round. They both were. It was just a great match to watch. Ben really went for the corners.
Ben has a good chance to make some noise at state this year.
For Herrera, like most local players, the goal was simply to reach state. For him, however, that was much more unlikely. His teammates and coach initially didn't think he would even play this year. But he quickly recovered from an injury that left him nearly paralyzed. He finished fourth in the NIC-10 at No. 1 singles and a move to doubles for sectionals helped him reach state.
Herrera and Griffeth clinched a state berth with a 6-1, 6-3 quarterfinal victory over Hononegah on Friday. Their only loss was a narrow 6-3, 7-6 semi-final loss to Moline before bouncing back to easily finish third in their 2A sectional.
“We could have finished second, but our first game of the morning we weren't in the zone to hit all our shots,” Herrera said. We missed a lot. 20 minutes later we played again and decided to give it our all. It went a lot faster.
I had only played two doubles matches with (Griffeth) before sectionals. We didn't have much experience playing together. But in practice we often hit it off together. We felt quite comfortable with each other.
Monson and Auburn's Austin Altangel were the other NIC-10 players coming out of the Guilford Sectional. Monson defeated Altangel 6-3, 6-3 in a repeat of the NIC-10 singles final two weeks ago.
Also competing were Freeport senior Owen Helm, who placed fourth in singles in the 1A Freeport sectional, and two fourth-place finishers in the 1A Belvidere North sectional: North's Jayden Curtis in singles and Rockford Lutherans Gianni Racanelli and Arry Fu in doubles.
