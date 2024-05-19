Indian junior men's and junior women's hockey teams are off to the Tour of Europe





~The Junior Teams will compete against international hockey teams and clubs from all over Europe from May 20 to 29~ Bengaluru, May 18, 2024: The Indian junior men's hockey team and the Indian junior women's hockey team started a Tour of Europe in the early hours of Saturday. During the tour, the Indian Junior Men's Team will compete against Belgium, Breda Hockey Association Push and Germany, while the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team will compete against Belgium, Breda Hockey Association Push, Germany and Oranje Rood. Led by captain Jyoti Singh, the Indian junior women's hockey team will start their campaign against the Breda Hockey Association Push on May 21, followed by a match against Belgium on May 22 in Breda. The team will then travel to Antwerp to take on Belgium on May 24 before returning to Breda to play Germany on May 26. They travel to Dusseldorf to face Germany again on May 27, followed by a match with the Oranje Rood on May 29 in Breda to end their Tour of Europe. Captain Jyoti Singh of the Indian junior women's hockey team shared her excitement before heading to the Tour: “The team is ready to travel across Europe and compete against some of the strongest international youth teams, along with some prominent European youth hockey clubs. This Tour will give us valuable competitive experience and help us understand our strengths and weaknesses. We have a few players who will also be making their debut and it is a great opportunity for them to showcase their skills against high caliber opponents.” The Indian junior men's hockey team, led by captain Rohit, will kick off their Tour against Belgium on May 20 in Antwerp. The reverse match will be played on May 22, followed by a match against the Breda Hockey Association Push on May 23 in Breda. The team will then take on Germany in Mönchengladbach on May 28 and in Breda on May 29 to bring their Tour to an end. “The Tour of Europe will be a great platform to test the results of our training in the camp so far. Belgium, Breda Hockey Association Push and Germany are formidable opponents and it will be interesting to see how we stack up against them. We will strive to maximize this exposure and win all our matches,” Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team Captain Rohit said before boarding his flight.

