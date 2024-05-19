Bello secures first Olympic ticket





Fatima Bello has secured a ticket for the women's table tennis event of the 2024 Paris Olympics, becoming the fourth Nigerian to do so after Quadri Aruna, Edem Offiong and Olajide Omotayo. She achieved this feat on Saturday, the final day of the Olympic qualifying tournament, which started on May 12 in Kigali, Rwanda, by beating Alferia's Loghraibi Lynda 4-2 (11-5, 11-7, 11-8, 5- 11, 9-11, 11-9) in the women's singles semi-final at the BK Arena. However, she lost to Cameroon's Sarah Hanffou in the final by the same margin. The legendary Olufunke Oshonaike was on hand to celebrate Bello, as she has done for every Nigerian table tennis player who has booked a spot at Paris 2024. Another Olympic ticket. Fate can be delayed, but it cannot be stopped. Fatima Bello has finally joined the Olympians. Congratulations to the newcomer, my dear, cold-blooded, strong survivor and blessed Fatima Bello. “I'm super happy, and it's done and dusted now,” Oshonaike, a record-breaking seven-time Olympian, wrote on her Facebook wall on Saturday. Recall that Bello teamed up with Oshonaike to win gold in the women's doubles event at the 2023 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) African Championship by beating Cameroon's Sarah Hanffou and Egypt's Marwa Alhodaby 3-2 in a chaotic final in Tunis , Tunisia. After emerging as the All African Games Trial champion, Bello had won the last National Women Singles Table Tennis Open Championship at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos. ries, Fatodu said. I am very impressed with the coordination and effort put into the routes, even at 10 km. I'm not just going to praise you; I'm going to give my word to be a part of this. The date has been set and I also want to be part of the starting point. And this has an economic impact in terms of productivity that comes from people being fit. You have one of the biggest cheerleaders on this agenda. Lawson, who is also the CEO of UB40 Sports Marketing, noted that the event would adhere to World Athletics global best practices, adding that they are also working with the Athletics Federation of Nigeria to organize the marathon

together.

