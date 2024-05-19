Sports
Rowing concludes the ACC Championship
RALEIGH, NC— The Boston College rowing program concluded the 2024 ACC Rowing Championships Saturday morning in Lake Wheeler.
In addition, Lauren Meath collected Second Team All-ACC recognition at the conclusion of the two-day event.
During Friday's opening heats, all teams qualified for the small finals that will take place on Saturday.
In the small final action, the Eagles' first varsity eight crew finished second, with a score of 6:31.241, led by coxswain Madelyn Stevens, Larrabee Pollack, Lauren Meath, Lauren Bauer, Lucy Barratt, Peyton Smith, Carly Griffioen, Lauren SchrammAnd Sasha Bocek. The team finished right behind UNC with a margin of 2,473.
TThe third varsity eight also finished in a close last second place with a time of 6:48.176, finishing with seats separating them from Clemson by a margin of 3.974.
The second varsity eight finished just behind Clemson with a score of 6:48.176. In the second varsity four race, the Eagles finished second in Miami, finishing with a time of 7:52.049. To end the day in Raleigh, the varsity four finished third in the small finals with a time of 7:44.062.
As a team, the Eagles finished ninth overall. Syracuse (90 points, won the V8+ race) captured its first ACC championship, with Virginia (90 points) and Duke (78 points) rounding out the podium.
ACC CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS 2024
Third Varsity Eight Petite Final
Clemson-6: 59,798
Boston College – 7:04318
Louisville – 7:07838
Second Varsity Four Petite Final
Miami – 7:36,652
Boston College-7:52,049
Varsity Four minor final
Miami – 7:28,915
Louisville – 7:39,445
Boston College-7:44,062
Second Varsity Eight Petite Final
North Carolina – 6:39,946
Clemson-6: 44,843
Boston College-6:48,176
Varsity Eight Petite Final
North Carolina – 6:28,768
Boston College-6:31,241
Louisville-6:35.638
LINEUPS
Varsity 8+
Cox Madelyn Stevens
Heart attack Larrabee Pollak
7 seat Lauren Meath
6 seat Lauren Bauer
5 seat Lucy Barratt
4 Session Peyton Smith
3 seat Carly Griffioen
2 Session Lauren Schramm
Bow Sasha Bocek
Second Varsity 8+
Cox Sophie Fawcett
Heart attack Rachele Papineau
7 seat Sierra Ross
6 seat Kiki Stoker
5 seat Brooke Picazio
4 Session Molly Devine
3 seat Jennie Sherwood
2 Session Phoebe DeVlieger
Bow Erin Smith
Varsity 4+
Cox Chloe Reisinger
Heart attack Amanda Hall
3 seat Ruby Barnett
2 Session Claire Piacentini
Bow Chloe Wilkinson
Second Varsity 4+
Cox Cassidy Ferron
Heart attack Emma Smile
3 seat Ellie Kirk
2 Session Jess DiPietrantonio
Bow Lauren Craven
Third Varsity 8+
Cox Kendra Schmidt
Heart attack Grace Bohan
Elle Steely with 7 seats
6 seat Ellis Craige
5 seat Neave Anderson
4 Session Charlotte Cochener
3 seat Reagan Rock
2 seats Lizzy Langhoff
Bow Molly Welch
|
