



RALEIGH, NC— The Boston College rowing program concluded the 2024 ACC Rowing Championships Saturday morning in Lake Wheeler. In addition, Lauren Meath collected Second Team All-ACC recognition at the conclusion of the two-day event. During Friday's opening heats, all teams qualified for the small finals that will take place on Saturday. In the small final action, the Eagles' first varsity eight crew finished second, with a score of 6:31.241, led by coxswain Madelyn Stevens , Larrabee Pollack , Lauren Meath , Lauren Bauer , Lucy Barratt , Peyton Smith , Carly Griffioen , Lauren Schramm And Sasha Bocek . The team finished right behind UNC with a margin of 2,473. TThe third varsity eight also finished in a close last second place with a time of 6:48.176, finishing with seats separating them from Clemson by a margin of 3.974. The second varsity eight finished just behind Clemson with a score of 6:48.176. In the second varsity four race, the Eagles finished second in Miami, finishing with a time of 7:52.049. To end the day in Raleigh, the varsity four finished third in the small finals with a time of 7:44.062. As a team, the Eagles finished ninth overall. Syracuse (90 points, won the V8+ race) captured its first ACC championship, with Virginia (90 points) and Duke (78 points) rounding out the podium. ACC CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS 2024 Third Varsity Eight Petite Final

Clemson-6: 59,798

Boston College – 7:04318

Louisville – 7:07838 Second Varsity Four Petite Final

Miami – 7:36,652

Boston College-7:52,049 Varsity Four minor final

Miami – 7:28,915

Louisville – 7:39,445

Boston College-7:44,062 Second Varsity Eight Petite Final

North Carolina – 6:39,946

Clemson-6: 44,843

Boston College-6:48,176 Varsity Eight Petite Final

North Carolina – 6:28,768

Boston College-6:31,241

Louisville-6:35.638 LINEUPS Varsity 8+

Cox Madelyn Stevens

Heart attack Larrabee Pollak

7 seat Lauren Meath

6 seat Lauren Bauer

5 seat Lucy Barratt

4 Session Peyton Smith

3 seat Carly Griffioen

2 Session Lauren Schramm

Bow Sasha Bocek Second Varsity 8+

Cox Sophie Fawcett

Heart attack Rachele Papineau

7 seat Sierra Ross

6 seat Kiki Stoker

5 seat Brooke Picazio

4 Session Molly Devine

3 seat Jennie Sherwood

2 Session Phoebe DeVlieger

Bow Erin Smith Varsity 4+

Cox Chloe Reisinger

Heart attack Amanda Hall

3 seat Ruby Barnett

2 Session Claire Piacentini

Bow Chloe Wilkinson Second Varsity 4+

Cox Cassidy Ferron

Heart attack Emma Smile

3 seat Ellie Kirk

2 Session Jess DiPietrantonio

Bow Lauren Craven Third Varsity 8+

Cox Kendra Schmidt

Heart attack Grace Bohan

Elle Steely with 7 seats

6 seat Ellis Craige

5 seat Neave Anderson

4 Session Charlotte Cochener

3 seat Reagan Rock

2 seats Lizzy Langhoff

Bow Molly Welch

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bceagles.com/news/2024/5/18/rowing-caps-off-acc-championship.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos