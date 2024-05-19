UNC Football: Ignorance – Tar Heel Blog





Maybe it's the first real heat of the year. Maybe it's the release of the trailer for the first college football video game in 11 years. Maybe it's just the general excitement that always seems to accompany the change of season. Whatever it is, it got me thinking about football, and I feel like I'm ready to get hurt again. As we bravely enter a post-Drake Maye world, there are plenty of questions about the show we know and love. Who will be quarterback? Will there be defense? Will the ACC survive in a recognizable form? I have exactly none of the answers to these or other questions floating around the forums and water coolers and Slack channels of Tar Heel Blog. I don't hate this, the not knowing. It is unusual for me to embrace the ignorance; I usually fight it hard, overwhelmingly afraid of being caught as a fraud or an idiot. The thing is, no one really knows. There's been a post about this before, on a dusty shelf somewhere in the Tar Heel Blog record department, but the result is this: no one knows exactly what's going to happen. In this beautiful, stupid, brutal, beloved sport, the great equalizer is the erratic bounce of the weirdest ball this side of a court. There are people who get paid a lot of money (earned or not, or sometimes both in the course of one season) to be able to make a better educated guess about this than the rest of us. The coaches and analysts in the building are already working on contingency backup plans, trying to be ready to respond to whatever happens when the familiar sideline violence erupts. It's probably been that way since the clock hit zero in the Dukes Mayo Bowl in December. Their job is to worry about the questions I mentioned earlier in a more specific way, and ideally take action to address these concerns before toe and leather meet in a new season. This ignorance, while probably one of the more stressful aspects of an already stressful job, is a welcome relief for a casual fan/sports blogger. not me need to have answers; I'm not the one who will be asked the questions when the season is underway. All I can do is wait and hope, and it's often much easier to lean completely on that hope when you don't know any better. The pain of last year's collapse has all but faded into a distant memory, the sting subsiding to a dull throb, indistinguishable from the seasons before or after. Despite myself, I am becoming more and more enthusiastic. College football is my favorite sport in the world, and just across the baking wave of the summer months awaits a brand new season that promises seismic changes (some welcome, some less so). I don't have the answers to the questions that plague many Tar Heel believers, but I do have hope that someone does. As I sit here in the spring heat, in my blissful pale blue ignorance, I can't wait to find out.

